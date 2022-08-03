Pensions agency ‘excel’ in developing digital skills

Scottish Public Pensions Agency (SPPA) recently took advantage of the Flexible Workforce Development Funding (FWDF) to help upskill staff in the use of Microsoft Excel at varying levels.

Delivered by the @BordersCollege Department of Enterprise and Business Innovation, staff undertook training in areas such as Advanced Formulas, Creating and Modifying Charts and Auditing Tools.

The training was very well received by all participating staff, who felt that the sessions were informative and varied with each level targeting the right demographic based on the skill level chosen.

A total of 35 staff members were trained in the March 22 sessions, with the majority of candidates attending more than one level to expand their knowledge.

SPPA staff who attended commented on the learning experience, saying:

“The course tutors were informative, patient and engaging and the length of each session was well-timed, allowing minimal disruption to business. Many of our staff rely on Excel to conduct manual pension calculations and without the internal resource to facilitate this kind of training, the FWDF offering is invaluable in offering these development opportunities for our staff.”

“It was a really helpful course for me. I consolidated my Excel knowledge and learned a lot.”

“The course was well presented and the pace and content felt just right for me. Very worthwhile.”

SPPA has since used the remainder of their funding to secure a further six Excel courses to allow more staff to benefit from this training.

