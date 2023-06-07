SERC Hairdressing Student is Top Stylist

Ami Morrow (18), from Dundonald, a Level 3 Hairdressing student at South Eastern Regional College’s (SERC) Bangor Campus, has won Junior Stylist of the Year at the Northern Ireland Hair and Beauty Awards.

Ami beat six other finalists to take the trophy in a ceremony in the Europa hotel in Belfast on Sunday (4 June). Attended by around 350 guests, the prestigious award ceremony celebrates the highest standards of quality and service in the NI Hair and Beauty Industry.

Ami has recently completed her Level 3 Hairdressing qualification, having attained Level 2 Hair and Media Make-Up at SERC last year. She now plans to continue her professional development on the Level 3 Barbering course at SERC’s Bangor Campus in September. She also works in Laveau Hair salon in Dundonald.

Ami says, “I was very pleased to have been shortlisted as a finalist for the Northern Ireland Hair and Beauty Awards, and I am overwhelmed and excited that I won the Award for Junior Stylist of the Year 2023 with all the competition from across Northern Ireland. I cannot wait to see where my career takes me in the future.”

Proud tutor Judith Magill – SERC Level 3 Hairdressing course coordinator – says,

“It came as no surprise to me that Ami had been considered for this Award. I have always been impressed by her work ethic and drive and her exceptional skills as a hairdresser. Her win is well deserved.

“No small part of what makes her special is her commitment to service, both to the college and to the community in which she lives. Ami has been front and centre in many of the class activities, and fellow class members and clients trust Ami implicitly, and we are all delighted that she has been recognised with this title. Ami epitomises the absolute best of our College.”

