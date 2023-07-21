The Verena Holmes building: Preparing students for employment

Named after the first female in the UK to become a professional engineer, the brand-new Verena Holmes building on our Canterbury Campus is designed to prepare students for employment.

With state-of-the-art facilities that are industry standard, students can gain experience using specialist equipment. With this, they’re able to transition into the workforce with the skills, experience and knowledge of the workplace.

Inside the Verena Holmes building

Our specialist engineering, science and health facility contains hi-tech work spaces that enable students to research, experiment and collaborate with industry professionals.

Let’s explore just a couple of the impressive facilities that are inside our new building.

Health

Our health facilities include simulation suites that replicate a fully-equipped, realistic hospital environment.

To help students get comfortable in an NHS setting, simulated rooms include hospital wards, x-ray rooms, an operating theatre and a nurses’ station.

Engineering

Our £65 million building dedicates space to multiple engineering labs, the Makerspace and a mechatronics lab.

With the ever-evolving changes in technology, we’ve ensured that all our students have space to experiment with new equipment in a collaborative and interactive environment.

Other facilities

If you want to explore what else we have in our Verena Holmes building, take a look on the Canterbury Christ Church University website:

Gaining an apprenticeship with Canterbury Christ Church

Whether you’ve just left school or you’re looking to progress in your career, gaining a degree-apprenticeship with CCCU will give you the opportunity to gain the necessary industry skills needed in a work-based learning environment.

Find out more about our apprenticeships. And feel free to contact us at apprenticeships@canterbury.ac.uk if you have any questions.

