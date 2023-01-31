TWO WEST LONDON COLLEGE APPRENTICES SHORTLISTED FOR ‘APPRENTICE OF THE YEAR’

Two West London College apprentices have been shortlisted to win ‘Apprentice of the Year’ in the West London Business Awards 2023, now in its tenth year. The prestigious awards ceremony will take place at Twickenham Stadium on 24 February 2023, shortly after National Apprenticeships Week, 6 – 12 February 2023. This year’s theme is ‘Skills for Life’.

The West London College finalists are Plasterer Apprentice Level 2, Joshua Lovell (24) and former Carpentry Apprentice Level 3 Filip Amanovic (20), who has now completed his apprenticeship.

Joshua Lovell has worked for Woodlands Commercial Ltd for the last six years. Joshua took part in SkillBuild organised by the CITB in Bristol in June last year and won his heat. His success at SkillBuild qualified him to compete at WorldSkills at Edinburgh College in November 2022.

Joshua says: “I competed in two national skills contests last year and now I am shortlisted for the Apprentice of the Year. All of this will look great on my CV and help me to succeed in setting up my own business.”

Filip Amanovic works as a carpenter for EE Smith Contracts, which is one of the UK’s leading specialist interior fit-out contractors. Filip has now successfully completed his apprenticeship. Filip’s tutor, Chris Larkin says: “Even as an apprentice, Filip’s level of skill meant that his employer would utilise his ability by getting him to demonstrate and train carpenters that were already fully qualified.”

Filip says: “I can’t believe I’ve been shortlisted for Apprentice of the Year. It feels great.”

Filip continued: “My apprenticeship was a really good experience and I was able to enjoy it, taking the time I needed to learn my trade.”

Daljit Bains, West London College Director of Business Development & Partnership, said: “I’m delighted that Joshua and Filip have both been shortlisted for Apprentice of the Year in the West London Business Awards, which highlights the excellent quality in apprenticeships that we offer at West London College.”

West London College has won the WLBA ‘Education and Training Provider of the Year’ award twice in recent years. In 2020, the College won the Award for an innovative inclusive apprenticeship scheme, which places apprentices with learning difficulties into employment. In 2022, the College won the Award for its role in the West London Hub of the Mayor’s Construction Academy (MCA).

