United Colleges Group chosen to be Lead Host for Greater London Skills Competition 2027

United Colleges Group (UCG) has been selected to be the lead host for the Greater London Skills Competition 2027, giving talented students from colleges across the capital the opportunity to showcase their technical skills, creativity and career ambitions.

Supported by the Association of Colleges, the Mayor of London and WorldSkills UK, the Greater London Skills Competition celebrates the outstanding work of colleges in developing the skills and talents that London needs to thrive. The competition provides students with an opportunity to demonstrate their abilities, gain valuable experience and be recognised for their achievements.

Taking place between 11th and 16th March 2027, the competition will bring together students from London colleges, who will compete across a variety of technical skill areas, including hair and beauty, carpentry, health and social care and cyber security. With 21 London colleges already confirming their involvement, the 2027 competition is expected to be the largest to date.

Stephen Davis, CEO and Group Principal at United Colleges Group, said:

“United Colleges Group is delighted to be the lead host for the Greater London Skills Competition 2027 on behalf of our London College Partners, and we look forward to welcoming students from across London to not only our campuses but colleges throughout London for the largest competition to date.

“The competition is a highlight of the academic calendar, providing an invaluable opportunity for students to demonstrate their skills, challenge themselves and be awarded for their achievements. It also serves as an important stepping stone for those aspiring to progress to WorldSkills UK national competitions and beyond.

“Likewise, it will give us the opportunity to demonstrate the skills and talents of London students and show how colleges across the capital are preparing students to meet the London Skills Agenda.

“Our specialist facilities at both City of Westminster College and the College of North West London provide the perfect venues for the competition and we are excited to see what students – both within our own colleges and those across London – achieve across the week. Planning is underway and we look forward to working with our partners at the Mayor of London, WorldSkills UK and the Association of Colleges over the coming months.”

Howard Dawber OBE, Deputy Mayor of London for Business and Growth, said:

“I’m delighted that United Colleges Group will host the Greater London Skills competition in 2027. This will bring together colleges from across the capital to showcase the very best of London’s talent and the vital role the sector plays in driving opportunity and growth in our city. With London also set to host the WorldSkills UK National Finals in 2027, we hope many of our talented young people will be representing London on an international stage.

“Investing in skills to help Londoners reach their full potential is a key priority for the Mayor. His Inclusive Talent Strategy will support Londoners into good jobs, address skills gaps and enable businesses to access the skilled workforce they need, as we continue building a fairer and more prosperous London for everyone.”

The Greater London Skills Competition is a stepping stone to the WorldSkills UK competition which is being held in London in both 2027 and 2028.

Mark Smallman, Director of Operations, WorldSkills UK said:

“The Greater London Skills Competition is a fantastic showcase of the talent, ambition and potential of young people across the capital. Endorsed by WorldSkills UK, it creates a clear pathway for talented young people to develop their skills, build confidence and progress towards the WorldSkills UK National Competitions.

“By giving young people the opportunity to test themselves against the very best in London, the competition helps competitors develop the work-ready skills that employers want. With the WorldSkills UK National Finals coming to London in 2027, there is an even greater opportunity for young Londoners to take that next step, compete on the national stage in their home city and ultimately have the opportunity to represent the UK on the world stage.”

Today’s announcement coincides with the start of T Levels Week which shines a spotlight on vocational, skills-focussed T level qualifications, and the impact they are having on the UK labour market.

The following colleges have confirmed their participation in the Greater London Skills Competition 2027: