What do Video Learning Creators actually do?

This is the question we get asked the most… Which is quite concerning.

It appears we’ve become as mysterious as Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory.

“The suspense is terrible. I hope it’ll last.” Willy Wonka.

And as much as it could be amusing to raffle off five golden tickets to enter HQ, I doubt there would be the same demand (people do know we aren’t selling chocolate!), so, let’s press the button on the glass elevator and invite you all in and share the sectors unintentional best kept secret.

And also demystify any assumptions/presumptions that may have crept in.

“Oh, you should never, never doubt what nobody is sure about.” Willy Wonka.

So let me begin.

We aren’t a chocolate factory and (thank goodness) my name isn’t Willy (no offence to the Willy’s out there, it just really wouldn’t suit me).

We are Video Learning Experts. We are a film production team that specialise in the creation of short, tapas-style (bored of the term bite-sized so thought I’d shake it up), film quality, pieces of knowledge/videos. These videos are followed by quizzes/questions/assignments/assesments/suggestions for application of the knowledge to confirm understanding – this is actually were the real learning takes place.

Our focus at LearnBox is consistently on Engagement (with an intentional capital E).

What’s the formula?

We have created the formula: Engagement = Retention = Profit.

We take our role in creating the most engaging content seriously, so that training providers, colleges and employers can retain their learners and therefore profit accordingly – both morally and financially.

Engagement is directly linked to ROI; the more engaged a learner is the more likely they are to stick at it and the more learning will stick. You’re welcome!

“So shines a good deed in a weary world.” Willy Wonka.

What else do video content creators do?

Well, hopefully now you’re clear that we create high-quality learning content, plus activities to apply the learning, but this isn’t all we do…

We create packages of content, primarily with Ofsted requirements in mind and often covering subjects that Tutors/Coaches would rather not/don’t feel they have the relevant knowledge, in a high-quality, standardised way.

Is this just for large training providers?

NO! Definitely not. Our pricing structure takes on board the size of the training provider/how many learners they have and offers an affordable monthly price based on their size.

Plus, it’s a set monthly price for UNLIMITED learners.

Smaller providers have just as many Ofsted requirements to adhere to, so having content in place to deliver on some of these requirements and to support the tutors/coaches without needing a huge budget or inhouse content design team is our intention. Plus, this will also further support business growth.

Just because your small doesn’t mean you shouldn’t have quality resources or huge ambition!

Equally it is just as suitable for medium and large providers too.

Creating content is a lengthy and time-consuming process and these packages take away that pain whilst delivering the highest quality learning content.

Do video learning companies create bespoke content?

Yes, we also create bespoke content directly for clients. This might be full courses, parts of courses and marketing materials to support the courses/business or a mixture of all of the above.

The price varies depending on how much content is required and the styles of video but we do also offer an opportunity to work out your requirements and then split the cost over a 12 month period – it works for your cashflow, it works for ours too.

What is the process for creating content?

The process we follow when creating bespoke projects is as follows, in the most succinct way possible, stage by stage:

Meeting – discuss needs & outline the process.

discuss needs & outline the process. Briefing – Briefing Document Completed.

Briefing Document Completed. Response – Briefing Document confirmed.

Briefing Document confirmed. Bookings – shoot etc booked in.

shoot etc booked in. Subject Matter Expert – sourced and supplied with Qualification Specification, information to be sent to Script Writer.

sourced and supplied with Qualification Specification, information to be sent to Script Writer. Scripts – written and signed off by customer.

written and signed off by customer. Kit check – we have what we need, charged up ready to go.

we have what we need, charged up ready to go. Call sheet – created and sent out to everyone on the shoot.

created and sent out to everyone on the shoot. Crew meeting – roles aligned, shoot day planned.

roles aligned, shoot day planned. Check-ins – keep the customer informed throughout.

keep the customer informed throughout. Preparation –shoot set up, welcome presenters.

–shoot set up, welcome presenters. Film checks – lights, cameras, action checks.

lights, cameras, action checks. Energy – high energy always pumped in.

high energy always pumped in. Pictures – social media opportunities/share with client.

social media opportunities/share with client. Wrap – shoot completed.

shoot completed. Post-production check-in – shoot de-brief and Briefing refresh.

shoot de-brief and Briefing refresh. Editing – get creating those videos.

get creating those videos. First video complete – style and substance check with the customer.

style and substance check with the customer. Tweaks and changes – all tweaks made.

all tweaks made. Hand over assets – pass over the videos.

pass over the videos. Project completion – confirm completion.

– confirm completion. Feedback – seek feedback to learn and pat the team on the back.

As you can imagine the process we follow when creating our own content/content for packages is very tightly linked, we just check with other members of the team instead of the client.

Anything else?

Regardless of who the content is for, we take the process and the responsibility for Engagement very seriously.

We take pride in our work and the impact of educating and Engagement; Reducing social mobility is our north star.

I’m fortunate enough to lead a team of dedicated, hard-working, approachable, fun-loving creatives determined to make an impact.

“We are the music makers, and we are the dreamers of dreams.” Willy Wonka.

Well, video makers to be precise.

So, if you did win one of the Golden Tickets you wouldn’t find chocolate rivers and everlasting gobstoppers, instead, you’d find an Engagement focused, team of video learning experts challenging the norms and delivering the best quality content in the market.

Supplying: ROI, a classroom alternative, Ofsted relief, Tutor/Coach support and engaged learners. All at an affordable cost.

Engagement = Retention = Profit.

Now, are you clear on what we actually do?

If you’re not, please do get in touch: [email protected]

“We are all a great deal luckier than we realise, we usually get what we want – or near enough.” Willy Wonka.

By Lucy Dunleavy, CEO & Founder at LearnBox

Published in