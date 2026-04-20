Who Gets to Learn? Why EDI Matters in Skills Policy and Practice

Skills development is often framed as a neutral process: identify a gap, deliver training, improve performance. In practice, it is rarely that simple. Who is encouraged to learn, who has access to development opportunities, whose potential is recognised and whose experience is valued – these questions sit at the heart of equality, diversity and inclusion (EDI).

Learning environments shape more than technical capability. They influence confidence, aspiration and a sense of belonging. When training systems are designed with a narrow set of assumptions about learners, they can unintentionally reinforce existing inequalities. Conversely, inclusive skills development has the potential to open doors, broaden participation and support long‑term progression for people who may otherwise be overlooked.

EDI in skills is therefore not about adjusting standards or lowering expectations. It is about removing barriers that have little to do with ability. Flexible learning, inclusive language, representation, psychological safety and fair access to opportunity all matter. When individuals feel able to participate fully in learning, they are more likely to apply their skills, share their knowledge and grow within an organisation.

At NOCN Group, this matters deeply to us. As an organisation focused on skills, qualifications and lifelong learning, we see first‑hand how education can be a powerful enabler – but also how easily people can be excluded if systems are not designed with diversity in mind. Championing equality, diversity and inclusion is integral to our purpose: supporting individuals of all backgrounds to access learning, build confidence and progress at every stage of their career. We believe that skills development should create opportunity, not limit it.

This conversation is particularly important at a time when many sectors are facing skills shortages and rapid change. The challenge is not simply to train more people, but to draw from a broader, more diverse talent pool. That requires us to look critically at how skills are developed, who feels welcome in training spaces, and whether learning genuinely supports progression for everyone.

Construction provides a clear example of why this matters. It’s an industry built on teamwork, problem‑solving and shared expertise, yet it remains one of the UK’s least diverse sectors. While progress has been made, women, people from ethnic minority backgrounds and other under‑represented groups are still less likely to enter the industry – and more likely to leave it earlier in their careers.

This is not only a cultural issue; it is a skills issue. When development opportunities are limited, informal, or unevenly distributed, talented individuals can be missed. When workplace cultures do not feel inclusive, valuable skills and experience are lost. As construction continues to modernise — adopting new technologies, new ways of working and new expectations from clients and communities – the need for inclusive skills development becomes even more pressing.

Embedding EDI into learning is one way to begin addressing this. It supports individuals to recognise bias, understand different perspectives and reflect on their own role in shaping workplace culture. For employers, it creates the foundations for fairer recruitment, progression and retention – all essential to building a resilient workforce.

It is with this context in mind that we have recently launched our Equality, Diversity and Inclusion in Construction online course, developed in collaboration with Design & Build UK and Women in Construction. Designed as a series of short, accessible sessions, the course encourages reflection, practical application and meaningful discussion around how EDI connects to skills, behaviours and everyday practice.

Meaningful change will not happen overnight. But by recognising that inclusion and skills are deeply connected – and by taking deliberate steps to embed EDI into learning – we can help shape a construction sector that values ability wherever it is found. Inclusion should never be a side conversation; it belongs at the heart of skills development and the future of our industry.

By Rachel Hobson, Director of Customer Services and Operations, NOCN Group