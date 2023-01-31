Wirral Met College becomes first in Merseyside to be awarded College of Sanctuary

Wirral Met College has been awarded College of Sanctuary status, becoming the first college in the region to be recognised with this honour, and just the 13th in the country.

The College of Sanctuary status acknowledges colleges who have gone above and beyond to support refugees and asylum seekers and help raise awareness about migration, and why people seek safety amongst students, staff, and the local community.

Sue Higginson, Principal of Wirral Met College said:

“I am delighted and proud that Wirral Met has been recognised as an FE College of Sanctuary.

“The award recognises the exceptional level of assistance provided by the college to some of our most vulnerable learners.

“We are committed to embedding a culture of inclusion and support for those who have been forced to leave their homes and seek sanctuary in the UK and on the Wirral.”

Wirral Met College is proud to be an inclusive college, as the largest provider for children looked after, care leavers, and also serves over 600 ESOL students (English for Speakers of Other Languages), including 500 refugees and asylum seekers.

Help on offer includes ESOL (English for Speakers of Other Languages) classes, support for those who have experienced trauma, coaching to help students overcome specific barriers to learning, as well as helping individuals to develop the skills and confidence to apply for jobs, take part in job interviews, and succeed in the workplace.

In April 2022, Wirral Met College demonstrated their commitment to providing learning for asylum seekers and refugees, offering free English courses to Ukrainian refugees.

In March 2022, the college led a donation drive for much needed essentials for Ukraine, collecting goods such as nappies, sanitary towels, first aid kits, sleeping bags, clothes, toys and much more.

For more information visit wmc.ac.uk/collegeofsanctuary

