AUCSO announces partnership with UK’s leading anti-spiking charity, Stamp Out Spiking

The Association of University Chief Security Officers (AUCSO), the global body for security professionals in Higher and Further Education, has announced a new partnership with Stamp Out Spiking, the UK’s leading charity dedicated to ending drink spiking.

Recent figures from Anglia Ruskin University (2024) highlight the scale of the problem, with:

90% of people don’t contact the police after being spiked and around half of those said it’s because they ‘don’t see the point.’

2.2% of UK adults reported having had their drinks spiked in the 12 months leading up to the survey, which equates to around 1.2 million UK adults.

11% of UK adults reported being spiked at some point in their lives – 13% of females think they have previously been a victim of drink spiking and 9% of males.

LGBTQ+ adults are disproportionately affected. Gender and sexual minorities are significantly more likely to report having ever been a victim of drink spiking (18% vs. 11%; 2022) heterosexual individuals.

In 2023, more incidents of drink spiking occurred in bars (41%) and clubs (28%) than anywhere else. However, 9% reported being a victim in a private home.

14% of respondents who thought their drink had been spiked reported that the incident resulted in physical or mental health issues.

Through this partnership, AUCSO members will gain a 20% discount on Executive Membership with Stamp Out Spiking, unlocking a range of valuable benefits to help institutions safeguard students. These include access to discounted training, safeguarding resources, and a suite of practical tools such as awareness posters for venues and public spaces, incident checklists, quick action flow charts, and quarterly updates on regional crime prevention.

Dawn Dines, CEO and Founder of Stamp Out Spiking, said:

“We are delighted to be partnering with AUCSO to give members discounted access to our Executive Membership. By joining us, they not only strengthen safeguarding within their institutions but also help us support victims, the public, and grassroots organisations such as Street Pastors and victim support services.

Julie Barker, COO of AUCSO, added:

“Keeping students safe and supported is at the heart of what our members do. Spiking remains a very real concern for universities and colleges, and by partnering with Stamp Out Spiking we can provide our members with the resources, training and confidence to respond swiftly and effectively. This partnership underlines AUCSO’s commitment to working with expert organisations to ensure student wellbeing and safety remain top priorities.”

Julie added:

“This collaboration marks a significant step forward in equipping our member universities and colleges with the knowledge and tools to better protect their students, tackle spiking incidents, and raise awareness nationwide, and internationally.”