National Recruiter Earns UK’s Top Honour for Armed Forces Support – RMS Recruitment Awarded ERS Gold Recognition

Darlington Recruiter Earns UK’s Top Honour for Armed Forces Support

RMS Recruitment Awarded ERS Gold Recognition

Darlington-based recruitment firm RMS Resource Management Solutions NE Ltd has been awarded the UK Government’s prestigious Defence Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) Gold Award – the highest accolade given to employers who champion the Armed Forces community.

The Gold Award recognises organisations that go above and beyond in supporting veterans, reservists, service leavers, and military families. For RMS, it marks the culmination of a journey that began with signing the Armed Forces Covenant in 2021 and steadily progressing through Bronze and Silver status to reach the top tier in 2025.

“This isn’t just an award – it’s a statement of our values,” said Carole, who founded RMS over 25 years ago. “We are honoured. We are proud. We are committed. We are RMS.”

Support That Goes Beyond the Workplace

RMS’s dedication extends far beyond recruitment. The company has built a strong partnership with PTSD Resolution – a UK charity providing therapy to veterans and their families – with Carole raising over £30,000 alongside clients and employees.

Crucially, RMS also guarantees an interview to every veteran who applies for a role, recognising the unique value and transferable skills of former service personnel. This policy is mirrored in businesses where RMS oversees HR operations, helping clients embed reservist-friendly practices and Armed Forces awareness into their own hiring and workplace culture.



“We’re not just applying these standards within RMS,” said Carole. “We’re helping shape other businesses to do the same – making a lasting difference beyond our own organisation.”

Investing in the Next Generation

As part of its wider commitment, RMS supports community and cadet engagement initiatives, including sponsorship of Darlington’s 405 Squadron RAF Air Cadets. The company recently donated Chromebooks to support the cadets’ learning and development, with Carole visiting the unit to speak about leadership, resilience and opportunity.

Squadron Leader Iain McNeill praised the donation, saying: “RMS has shown that local businesses can play a vital role in supporting young people’s development.”

RMS has also pledged support for the squadron’s upcoming fundraising auction this October.

Looking Ahead

While the ERS Gold Award is a proud achievement, RMS sees it as a call to keep moving forward.

“This award validates our mission,” said Carole. “But more importantly, it reminds us of the responsibility – and privilege – we have to continue supporting those who’ve served.”

