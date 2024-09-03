Fetch and Focus dream for former student Lucie

“I hadn’t even considered having my own business until I attended the Business Management class while studying Animal Care at Borders College. The more I learned, the more the idea grew on me. This is where it all started!”

Those are the words of Lucie Shand who, after gaining valuable knowledge and skills on her course, decided to follow her dream and set up her own dog walking and training business.

The 28-year-old, from Newtown St Boswells, owns Fetch and Focus in the Borders, a dog-walking service and basic dog training company. Her love of animals led her to return to college after eight years of working to study animal care.

Lucie added:

“Part of my course involved business studies. We were asked to produce a business plan, and the model grew from there. After some good feedback from my lecturer, Susan Cooper, I started to do more research and tweak the plan to suit my needs.

‘I never thought that going back to college would result in me owning my own business. The support was fantastic, and the whole process made my dream a reality.”

Studying Animal Care also played a pivotal role in Lucie’s success, allowing her to expand her knowledge in the animal care sector:

Lucie commented:

“I enjoyed dog training with my own dog and wanted to broaden my knowledge of dogs physically and mentally. The course allowed me to do this. I also loved learning about other animals and the veterinary side of animal care.”

Such was the success of her business model, Lucie decided to put her name forward for the recent Start-up competition held at Borders College, which saw 11 students presenting their ideas to an esteemed panel of judges. She was delighted to be announced as the winner:

She added:

“Winning the competition completely shocked me. I didn’t think I presented well, but my passion and drive for my work spoke for itself and the judges were impressed.

“I received £700 for winning, and this helped me get Fetch and Focus in the Borders up and running.”

Asked what advice she would give to those thinking of starting their own business, Lucie said:

“Gaining valuable skills and confidence is essential. This is where Borders College was a big help to me. If you have an idea, put it on paper and see what happens.”

Lucie’s lecturer, Susan Cooper, commented:

“I am incredibly proud that Lucie’s hard work and dedication to create a comprehensive business plan resulted in her launching Fetch and Focus in the Borders. Her passion for animals combined with her entrepreneurial spirit and evident business acumen is a testament to her potential for future success. Good Luck Lucie.”

