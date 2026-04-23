V Levels Confirmed at 360 GLH and T Level Resit Flexibility Proposed in Letter to Ofqual

Education Secretary Bridget Phillipson has written to Ofqual Chief Regulator Sir Ian Bauckham today, setting out policy steers for the new suite of post-16 vocational and technical qualifications, alongside proposed reforms to T Level assessment.

The letter, published on 23 April alongside a public consultation on proposed subject content, confirms sizing, structure, assessment principles, and grading expectations for V Levels, Foundation Certificates, and Occupational Certificates ahead of first teaching in September 2027.

V Level sizing and partnered qualifications

V Levels will be 360 guided learning hours, enabling broad study programmes that combine more than one V Level subject, mixed programmes with A Levels and Extended Project Qualifications, and continued study of English and maths where needed.

Phillipson has also introduced the concept of “partnered V Levels” for subject areas requiring greater teaching volume to support progression into related higher level study. Two V Levels may be permitted in a subject area by exception, taught in combination but awarded as separate qualifications.

Level 2 sizing confirmed

Foundation Certificates will be sized between 240 and 300 GLH to support progression to Level 3 study. Occupational Certificates will sit between 540 and 720 GLH. Both will form part of a full study programme alongside English, maths where needed, employability, enrichment, and pastoral support.

All three qualification types will have nationally set content to secure consistency between awarding organisations, with content linked to occupational standards. For Occupational Certificates, DfE will mandate the skills within relevant occupational standards that every AO must cover.

Modular assessment across the new suite

Assessment for V Levels, Foundation Certificates, and Occupational Certificates will be modular, with assessment taking place at appropriate points during the course of study. Phillipson acknowledges the need to balance student engagement against manageability for schools and colleges.

The letter confirms a mix of assessment methods including examinations set and marked by awarding organisations and assessments marked by teachers. Phillipson explicitly flags authenticity risks including the use of generative AI, with quality assurance required to secure fairness and consistency in teacher marked work.

For V Levels, Phillipson expects assessment across both years with a significant proportion in year two.

T Level Core exam resit flexibility

In a change likely to be welcomed by existing T Level providers, Phillipson is asking Ofqual to consult on allowing students who resit to sit individual Core exam papers rather than a full set. At present, students must be entered for all papers in a single series, both for first attempts and for any subsequent resits.

The change is framed as ensuring students have the flexibility to achieve the best possible outcomes while retaining quality.

2027 subject tranche confirmed

The first tranche of new qualifications for first teaching in September 2027 will comprise V Levels in Digital Systems and Data, Accounting and Finance, and Education; Foundation Certificates in Digital Systems and Data, and Education and Early Years; and Occupational Certificates in Culinary Skills, Hospitality, and Early Years Practitioner.

Further subject areas will follow from 2028 onwards.

Titles, branding, and Ofqual authorisation

The letter requires awarding organisations to use single, consistent national titles that clearly identify each qualification type. AOs may include their name on the qualification but should not apply additional branding beyond this.

Phillipson has also formally authorised Ofqual to accredit Level 2 Occupational Certificates with immediate effect, under section 138(1ZA) of the Apprenticeships, Skills, Children and Learning Act 2009. V Levels and Foundation Certificates do not require this authorisation.

Consultation now open

The DfE has opened a public consultation on the proposed subject content for the 2027 first teaching tranche, running until 11:59pm on 4 June 2026. Final subject content will be published in July 2026.

Ofqual’s separate consultation on the regulatory framework for the new qualifications is also available. Ofqual’s parallel consultation on recognition criteria for awarding organisations seeking to deliver the first tranche closed today.