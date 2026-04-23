The City of Liverpool College students recruited to produce virtual reality dance game

Students from different disciplines and courses at The City of Liverpool College have been recruited to work on the production of a new virtual reality dance game.

Vstars, an independent gaming studio which was founded in the 1990s and is based in Cheshire, is creating the game in collaboration with the College’s T-level programming students who are developing their technical knowledge in this real-world setting.

And Vstars and the programming students are also working closely with the College’s dance and performing arts students, who are performing the moves that are captured and then integrated digitally into elements of the game.

All of this work is being done at The City of Liverpool College’s state-of-the-art motion capture facilities at which Vstars can develop top-of-the-range products for a more affordable rate than at a traditional gaming studio setup.

The arrangement is therefore mutually beneficial as it gives the students the opportunity to work in a thriving games studio, which subsequently sets realistic expectations of the games industry and, should they wish to progress with the same career path, boosts their employability thanks to the appropriate skills they learn.

Tracy Johnson, founder and Managing Director of Vstars, commented on the partnership:

“Getting students from multiple disciplines on-board with the project has been so gratifying to see. The games industry can be a tough place as it is hard and detail-heavy rather than being an outlet for pure creativity, but the students’ attitudes have been first class.

“The College’s leadership team’s enthusiasm for our collaboration has also been wonderful, and their credibility in the industry can only help us going forward.”

Chris Butler, from The City of Liverpool College’s Digital Academy, said:

“We have been delighted to see the results of all our T-level and performing arts students working so closely together with Vstars.

“This kind of collaboration is vital in today’s education ecosystem as it makes the students more rounded and confident when it comes to them joining a competitive job market. The experience that they gain gives them a foothold that is the foundation stone of their whole careers”.