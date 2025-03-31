Latest News

From education to employment

Lynette Leith, Vice Principal at Hull College discusses Tackling Socio Economic Inequalities in Education

FE News Editor March 31, 2025
0 Comments
We catch up with Lynette Leith, Vice Principal at Hull College at the Education and Training Foundation’s Spring Teaching and Learning Conference in Birmingham.

Lynette discusses Tackling Socio Economic Inequalities in Education. Lynette discusses the challenges and opportunities in FE and Skills for leaders, educators, learners and supporting local communities during a period of change. She explains why it is so important to develop and taking care of our educators our teams and workforce development. Lynette discusses the challenge of breaking the cycle and supporting learners, particularly highlighting how the deprevation gap is aparant in learners from the age of 7 years old and often follows them into FE and beyond and discusses strategies and ideas on how to tackle this and make impactful change.

Check out the video with Lynette below:

Published in: Livestream and video, Featured voices
FE News Editor

