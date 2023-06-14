One week to go until CLA InPractice

There is only one week left until CLA InPractice, a free online conference for Further Education. The event will take place on 21 June 2023 from 9:30 to 13:30 BST on GoTo Webinar and will feature speakers from FE, Intellectual Property [IP], and technology-related fields.

CLA InPractice will focus on practical issues faced by FE educators and practitioners, from the emergence of AI and ChatGPT on the education landscape, to how to improve library policies and communication between lecturers. Other topics include finding the line between inspiration and imitation, Copyright the Card Game, why IP matters, a brief overview of the CLA Education Platform and updates from CLA.

We aim to celebrate IP and copyright as well as provide advice and perspective on practical issues faced by the FE sector. CLA InPractice has been organised with the help of a panel of FE professionals who have advised on how to tailor this event to the needs of FE specifically.

We are delighted to be able to include Phil Bradley, Chris Morrison, Jane Secker, Prof. Emily Hudson, Lisa Redman, Kerry Steeden, Julie Murray, and Cameron Connell in our speaker lineup. With combined experience in AI, Copyright, IP, and FE, they will be an asset to what we are sure will be an engaging and insightful conference. Each speaker brings a unique perspective and expertise that will enrich the conference experience for attendees.

Sarah Brear, Development Manager for Education, says,

“It’s an honour to bring together professionals from FE – a sector that plays such a significant role in the education and wider community. Our panel has worked hard to deliver a programme that we hope will be exciting, thought-provoking and supportive, while at the same time celebrating the fantastic work of UK Colleges.”

Registrations are open for next week’s CLA InPractice, and you can secure your place here.

