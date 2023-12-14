The B2W Group Donates £10,000 To Crisis

At the end of each year, it’s tradition for The B2W Group to gift its employees with a hamper basket of goodies, to thank each of them for their continued hard work.

However, this year, the company decided to ask staff to vote on whether to receive a gift, or to gift the cost of this via a donation to a charity of their choice.

The overwhelming response was to opt for a charitable donation, with homelessness charity Crisis winning the staff vote of causes to donate to by some distance.

Crisis works directly with people experiencing or at risk of homelessness in 11 areas across England, Scotland and Wales. They provide practical one-to-one support to help access benefits, healthcare services, employment opportunities, and more. Their main aim is to relieve the huge pressure of homelessness in the UK, by helping people find safe and affordable homes as quickly as possible.

Earlier this week, B2W’s CEO Luke Muscat and Associate Director of People, Ben Waite, visited Crisis at their office in East London to hand over the cheque and meet with members of the team.

Matt Coulson from Crisis thanked The B2W Group and its staff for selecting Crisis as their charity of choice and for their generosity at this time of year.

He said;

“We really appreciate each and every one of you at B2W for giving your gift to help support people experiencing homelessness at Christmas and beyond.

“The £10,000 collectively donated could pay for one-to-one support for 10 people on their journey out of homelessness. It could also pay for six people’s deposit and first month’s rent to help them secure a new place to live.

“At Crisis, we believe no one should have to endure life on the streets. That’s why we will be supporting over 7,000 people experiencing homelessness this Christmas. Our Christmas team works alongside the specialist support we provide all year, which includes helping people to find their own stable home, as well as access education and training.”

Find out more about Crisis here

