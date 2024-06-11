New Jisc toolkit helps colleges and universities achieve their AI ambitions

The AI maturity toolkit provides advice, guidance and resources for education leaders to better understand where they are, and where they want to get to.

With AI, and generative AI (genAI) in particular, being increasingly used by anyone with a smart phone or laptop, the question is no longer SHOULD the technology be used in tertiary education, but rather HOW can it be used to achieve the best results for institutions, staff and students.

To aid this decision making, and to support the development of effective and responsible long-term AI strategies, Jisc has launched its AI maturity toolkit.

The toolkit provides advice, guidance and resources to support senior leaders whatever their organisation’s level of AI maturity and includes a model designed specifically for tertiary education.

The stages five key stages of AI maturity are:

Approaching and understanding

Experimenting and exploring

Operational

Embedded

Optimised/transformed

By using the AI maturity model, organisations can better understand where they are now, where they want to be, and what activities and processes might be needed to get there.

Michael Webb, director of technology and analytics at Jisc said:

“Many senior leaders are already taking positive steps to embed genAI across their institutions to reduce admin, enhance curriculum, improve the student experience and deliver the skills students need to succeed in an AI-enabled workforce.

“But there is no one-size-fits-all solution to successful AI adoption, and what works for one organisation may not work for the next.

“There are many factors that can impact genAI integration within an institution, including current levels of AI literacy and skills, available guidance for responsible use, and access to the right tools – all of which determine how and when genAI can be used effectively in teaching and learning.

“Our AI maturity model can be used by senior education leaders to frame conversations around AI adoption. The associated toolkit provides supportive advice, guidance and resources to aid decision making and develop strategy that best fits their institution, their staff and their students.”