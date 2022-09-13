GP Bullhound releases inaugural Edtech report

GP Bullhound has released its inaugural education technology report, where we take a deep dive into some of the major trends propelling growth in the digital learning market.

Digital capabilities have continued to evolve and permeate the education landscape, moving the sector to redefine the learning experience, personalising instruction and student development, and better managing engagement and performance across students of all ages. Over the past two years, education technology enablers have been expanding their reach and driving digital transformation.

To access the report, please click here or on the button below.

Jason Nordlicht, Vice President at GP Bullhound, commented:

“As trusted advisors to technology entrepreneurs and founder-owned businesses, we keep a pulse on the latest trends impacting the education landscape, from early childhood to professional learning. We continue to build out our US-based EdTech practice, following our success with the sale of Busuu to Chegg and Lingoda’s growth investment from Summit Partners.”

Major trends moving the market

Asynchronous learning

By giving students the ability to practice self-sufficiency and time management skills, asynchronous learning allows them to adopt a more direct, hands-on role in their education.

Adaptive learning and artificial intelligence

With 99% of US educators believing that AI is crucial to an institution’s competitiveness, it’s no surprise that the education sector is one of the top areas where AI is driving growth and innovation.

Augmented reality, virtual reality, and immersive learning

Global education spending on AR/VR is expected to grow from $1.8bn in 2018 to $12.6bn in 2025 at a 32% CAGR. Key growth drivers include digital devices, enhanced software and demonstrable efficacy.

Gamification and game-based learning

The global game-based learning market was valued at $6.9bn in 2021 and is projected to reach $15.8bn by 2025, growing at a 23% CAGR, as educators turn to gamified and game-based tools to boost student motivation and learning achievement.

Professional licensing, upskilling, and micro-credentialing

With the education sector readjusting to increasing digitisation of learning and life post-pandemic, professionals are looking for ways to upskill and remain competitive in today’s evolving professional environment.

Cybersecurity, particularly within primary and secondary schools

As schools turn to technology, devices and digitisation, their vulnerability to cybercrime grows. Secure digital infrastructure and adequate staff training will continue to develop as digital learning progresses.

Social media

Social media has strong implications for deepening education and benefitting both students and teachers due to its breadth of reach and variety of ways in which it can be utilised across the board.

