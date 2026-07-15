SFJ Awards finalists for two awards at the Qualification and Assessment Excellence Awards 2026

SFJ Awards has been named as a finalist in two categories at the Qualification and Assessment Excellence Awards 2026, run by the Federation of Awarding Bodies (FAB).

The awards celebrate outstanding achievement across the qualifications and assessment industry in the UK and recognise organisations, teams and individuals making exceptional contributions.

SFJ Awards is shortlisted in the ‘Qualification of the Year Category’ for its Level 3 Award in Counter-Terrorism Protective Security and Preparedness. Launched earlier this year, it is the only qualification of its kind endorsed by the National Counter-Terrorism Security Office (NaCTSO). Working in partnership with NaCTSO, SFJ Awards created the qualification to improve public safety, threat awareness, and security preparedness. The qualification was designed to align with the Terrorism (Protection of Premises) Act 2025 (also referred to as Martyn’s Law).

SFJ Awards’ other nomination is in the ‘Innovation Excellence’ category for their innovative use of technology when assessing fire safety apprentices. As an alternative to computer-generated venues (which can often lack detail), written scenarios or staged spaces, SFJ Awards utilises 3D virtual environments of real premises to provide a more immersive assessment experience.

David Higham, Managing Director at SFJ Awards, said:

“I am delighted that SFJ Awards has been named a finalist in two categories at this year’s Qualifications & Assessment Excellence Awards.

“Being shortlisted in both categories is a testament to the expertise, innovation and dedication of the fantastic team and the invaluable support of our partners, centres and subject matter experts.

“Our ambition is always to develop qualifications and assessments that make a genuine difference to the protective services sector and, ultimately, to public safety. It’s rewarding to see that work recognised.

“Congratulations to all of this year’s finalists. I look forward to the awards ceremony.”

The Federation of Awarding Bodies CEO Rob Nitsch CBE said:

“With major reforms taking shape and growing focus on how education and skills can better support young people, employers and the economy, the work of awarding and assessment organisations remains critical to the success of all four home nations.

“This makes it even more important that we recognise and celebrate the organisations, teams and individuals who are raising standards, finding new approaches and helping the system respond to changing needs.

“I warmly congratulate every finalist and wish them the very best of luck for the awards in November.”

The winners of the Qualification and Assessment Excellence Awards 2026 will be announced at the awards ceremony in November 2026.