2023 e-Assessment Awards Finalists Announced

The e-Assessment Association has announced the shortlisted finalists for the seventh international e-Assessment Awards. The e-Assessment Awards programme holds a unique and truly global position, as it encompasses all sectors of education from schools, through further and higher education to workplace training and professional exams.

Matt Wingfield, Chief Executive of the e-Assessment Association said,

“We are delighted to present the finalists for this year’s e-Assessment Awards, yet again demonstrating the level of innovation, research and rigour which is driving change in the industry globally.

“The past few years have seen the greatest advance not only in the uptake of organisations switching to use some form of online assessments, but also a recognition that both learning and assessment can be enhanced by embracing digital technology. Recent interest in AI developments such as ChatGPT have shone a spotlight on digital assessment with the topic now of interest beyond specialist media. This is nothing new for our industry and we are proud to celebrate the finalists for this year’s awards who are demonstrating how technology is transforming the way assessment is approached across the world.”

Professor Bob Harrison, Chair of the Judges said,

“It is an enormous privilege to be a part of these awards and to gain a glimpse of the future world of online assessment. Every year the entries astonish me with their innovation and continued development and this year is no exception. These awards demonstrate the capacity and capability within the world of e-assessment to use technology to improve the assessment process and make it more accessible, reliable, valid, relevant, and cost effective.”

The finalists within the respective categories are:

Best International Implementation sponsored by PSI

Prodigy Learning with Coding in Minecraft Transforming Computer Science Education Worldwide

Excelsoft Technologies with Digital Assessments for Schools in Remote Pacific Islands

Kaplan International Tools for English by Kaplan International Pathways UK with English Without Borders

Best Formative Assessment Project sponsored ACER

Janison Education Group Limited with Check-in delivers critical learning gap data during COVID

Excelsoft Technologies with Comprehensive Formative Assessment Solution for Large Educational Publisher

NCFE and Bolton College with FirstPass: A human-centered AI project

GoReact with GoReact – empower confident skills through formative feedback

Best Summative Assessment Project sponsored by Jannison

Excelsoft Technologies with International Medical University

Mercer with Mercer – Great Lakes’ journey to online examinations

Ulster University with Summative Assessment Project

Best Workplace or Talent Assessment Project sponsored by City & Guilds

Achieve+Partners and Eintech with Assessor-led, all in one system

Keelson Marine Assurance and TestReach with Identifying & Resolving Off-shore Risks for Shipping Companies

Tata Consultancy Services with TCS Elevate Assessments

RM with Using ACJ to nurture talent in corporate finance

Most Innovative Use of Technology in Assessment sponsored by Vretta

RM with Innovating with customers on exam malpractice

Cirrus Assessment with Revolutionising Distance Learning: AKAD’s Randomised, Balanced, Anytime Assessments

CENTURY Tech with Smart IA – CENTURY Tech

Graide with Using AI to reduce educators grading workload

Best Transformational Project sponsored by RM

Birmingham City University with BCU Hybrid Model

Televic Education with The NAATI Assessment Transformation for Translation and Interpreting

Best Research

State University of Londrina with Self-assessment guide for English teachers in Brazil

The winners will be announced at the Awards Gala Dinner on 6th June 2023 in London which forms part of the two-day International e-Assessment Conference. Professor Donald Clark, CEO of Wildfire, director, investor, author, speaker, blogger and podcaster is the keynote speaker for the Awards Gala Dinner. Donald has spent nearly 40 years in learning technologies has been working in AI for learning over the last seven years.

The International e-Assessment Conference is the world’s foremost digital assessment conference which returns as a face-to-face event in London on 6th and 7th June. The conference includes a presentation zone as well as an interactive zone, where delegates can get hands-on with new technology. Delegates will hear from formative and summative assessment experts and practitioners from Workplace, Professional Awarding Organisations, Schools, Colleges, and Higher Education with inspiring case studies, insightful presentations and thought-provoking panel discussions.

