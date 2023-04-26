2023 International e-Assessment Conference Programme

The programme has been published for the 2023 International e-Assessment Association Conference, the world’s foremost digital assessment conference taking place in London on 6th and 7th June. The programme can be viewed here: https://www.eaaconf.app/programme

Early Bird ticket sales close on Friday 28th April.

For any organisation considering starting their e-assessment journey, or for those who want to keep up to date with best practice and latest industry developments, this event is the perfect opportunity to hear from experts, network with peers and meet leading industry suppliers. The value that technology can bring to enhance both learning and assessment has been a focus for many years, with a significant increase in organisations switching to use some form of online assessment. In addition, recent interest in AI developments such as ChatGPT have shone a spotlight on digital assessment.

The three expert keynote speakers at this year’s conference will be of interest to a wide range of organisations:

Dr Alina von Davier, Chief of Assessment at Duolingo with The measurement of critical thinking skills in times of AI.

David Gallagher, CEO at NCFE with Innovating for inclusion.

Professor Rose Luckin, Professor of Learner Centred Design at UCL Knowledge Lab with Making formative assessment more personal with AI.

The 2023 conference takes place in the Plaza Hotel Riverbank in central London where delegates will hear from formative and summative assessment experts and practitioners from Workplace, Professional Awarding Organisations, Schools, Colleges, and Higher Education with inspiring case studies, insightful presentations and thought-provoking panel discussions.

Interactive Zone presentations include:

Unlocking Inclusive Assessment, A Hands-On Technology Experience helping delegates to gain a practical perspective on assessment challenges and how these can be overcome with innovative and well-designed assessment design and technology implementation.

Digital Assessment 101, Interactive First Steps to Mastery. From those new to the industry to those who have been using it for some time, experience something new first-hand.

Zero to AI Hero, AI Applications Ready to Try where delegates can experience AI first hand and understand what it can and cannot do so that we can all contribute to the debate and its development in the future.

Revolutionising the Assessment Experience, Exploring Transformative and Innovative Approaches showcasing the best of digital assessment innovation.

Presentation Zone sessions include:

The Future of Secure Digital Assessment: Best Practices and Emerging Trends exploring the next steps we’ll take in the fight against test fraud: the trends, the drivers and the countermeasures.

Digging into Digital Assessment: Exploring Research and Findings using high-quality research to understand the potential of, and support the adoption of, technology-enabled assessment.

Fairness in Assessment: Strategies and Best Practices, how delivering fair assessments will ensure that all candidates have the opportunity to succeed, shaping a better and fairer future for assessment.

In addition, the winners of the 2023 International e-Assessment Awards will be announced at the Awards Gala Dinner on 6th June. Professor Donald Clark, CEO of Wildfire, director, investor, author, speaker, blogger and podcaster is the keynote speaker for the Awards Gala Dinner. Donald has spent nearly 40 years in learning technologies and has been working in AI for learning over the last seven years.

