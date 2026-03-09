2026 South Shields Lecture – In Conversation with David Olusoga OBE

David Miliband has announced that the 2026 South Shields Lecture – the (16th) in the series started in 2001- will be delivered by leading historian, writer, broadcaster and “Traitors” finalist David Olusoga, Professor of Public History at the University of Manchester.

David Miliband said:

“David Olusoga is not just a world-renowned historian. He is someone committed to learning from history and explaining its relevance to the contemporary world. His voice is passionate and insightful, bringing humanity as well as learning to the topics that interest him. These qualities – and his childhood in Gateshead – made him a natural for the South Shields Lecture.”

On appointing him as a professor in 2019, the University of Manchester described David Olusoga as an expert on military history, empire, race and slavery, and “one of the UK’s foremost historians”.

David’s television career has ranged broadly, including a tv series entitled Black and British: A Forgotten History, The World’s War and A House Through Time, which featured a home in Newcastle. He presented Civilizations and interviewed Barack Obama to coincide with the publication of his autobiography. And of course, his recent appearance on “Traitors” has brought him to the attention of new audiences.

David Miliband said:

“David Olusoga brings his distinctive British-Nigerian identity to bear on the big questions of our time.

“South Shields knows the benefits of global connections through the Yemeni, Bangladeshi and other minority communities that have made their home here.

“David Olusoga’s research and television work has made significant contributions to enhance public understanding of Black British History and the legacy of the British Empire. His commitment to make history accessible is more important than ever.

“I look forward to discussing the importance of public understanding of our past, and how our global connections influence our future. We’ll have a great evening on July 10th’

David Olusoga said

“I’m thrilled to be giving this year’s South Shields Lecture and to be returning to my home region. The first piece of long-form historical writing I ever produced was a thesis about the history of my home-town of Gateshead. The history and the future of the North East – where much of my family still lives – has always been close to my heart.”

Previous speakers at the South Shields Lecture have included Hillary Clinton, Patrick Stewart, Danny Boyle, James Corden and former Prime Minister’s John Major and Tony Blair. The lecture was established in 2001, when Neil Kinnock was speaker. The event has continued to grow and evolve.

Mr Jon Skurr, Headteacher at Harton Academy, said:

“We are once again delighted to welcome David Miliband back to Harton. History is very much embedded in our school curriculum, with students understanding how the legacy of the British Empire influences life today. David Olusoga is a leader in this field and we can’t wait to welcome him to Harton.”

The sponsors of the 2026 lecture are the University of Sunderland along with Colmans of South Shields and Fenwick.

Sir David Bell, Vice Chancellor and Chief Executive of the University of Sunderland, said:

“The South Shields Lecture has become a well-established fixture in the north-east calendar, in no small part due to the excellent work done by David Miliband and Harton Academy in securing such brilliant speakers.

“We are very fortunate indeed to have David Olusoga as this year’s guest. He brings a formidable intellect to timeless questions of race, culture and identity but does so in a way that is stimulating, engaging, and informative. He will, I am sure, be given a very warm welcome as he returns once more to the region of his childhood.”