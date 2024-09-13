A new era for Engineering at Gower College Swansea

Gower College Swansea (@GowerCollegeSwa) is delighted to announce two new appointments within its Engineering department.

Rhys Thomas is the new Learning Area Manager for the department, which includes mechanical engineering, electronic engineering, motor vehicle, motor sport, and welding.

He is joined by Maria Francis-Emanuel as the new Assistant Learning Area Manager. Both took up their new positions in August and have some very exciting plans for the coming academic year.

Rhys began his career as a welder/fabricator, completing a four-year apprenticeship after school and then working in the industry for a decade. One part of his role was the training of apprentices, which kickstarted a passion for teaching.

After gaining his first teaching appointment as a welding instructor at NPTC Group, he went on to complete more qualifications including a PCET, an Assessors award, HNC, and a Degree Apprenticeship in Mechanical Engineering and Industrial Design. He has also completed training in 3D printing, robotics, and programmable logic controllers (PLC’s).

His experience as both a student and an employee within education and industry will set Rhys in great stead for the path ahead at Gower College Swansea.

“I definitely feel that I am a product of further education and that has encouraged me to adopt a strong philosophy of lifelong learning,” says Rhys.

“In my new appointment as Engineering LAM, my priority will be to ensure we continue to be learner-focused and that we prepare our learners to meet the demands of an ever-evolving sector by aligning our curriculum with local industry demands.

“This will involve giving them a clear pathway into employment and emphasising the importance of continuous improvement and development such as our expanding higher education offerings of HNCs, HNDs and Degree Apprenticeships.”

Maria has over 20 years’ experience in further education, during which time she has developed excellent links within the automotive sector. Her career began with a motor vehicle apprenticeship at Gower College Swansea, where she then started her teaching career.

During that time, she has worked closely with work-based learning and assessors to ensure that learners meet the rigorous standards required by industry and gain valuable real-world experience.

“I have a strong commitment to aligning curriculum delivery with industry needs, supporting learners’ transition from education to employment,” says Maria. “In my new role as ALAM, I will focus on building and maintaining strong relationships with industry professionals, automotive companies, and engineering firms. Looking further ahead, my goal is to continue expanding relationships within the engineering industry and developing more cutting-edge vocational programmes that meet not only the current demands of the sector but those of the future workforce too.”

“I’m delighted to welcome Rhys to Gower College Swansea,” says Principal Kelly Fountain. “And Maria has been an integral part of our motor vehicle department for many years, so their combined experience and knowledge of the sector, coupled with their learner-focused approach, will be a real asset to the College.

“There will be some really exciting opportunities for the College in the coming years within the local engineering sector, thinking specifically of the Swansea Bay City Deal and the Celtic Freeport, and I’m looking forward to seeing the continued success of the department under Rhys and Maria’s leadership.”