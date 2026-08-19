Access students at The Sheffield College celebrate university success

Cameron Bee is one of the scores of adult students who are celebrating success after completing an access course at The Sheffield College.

Cameron is going onto the University of Sheffield to study physics having finished an Access to Higher Education Diploma in Science.

His career aim is study beyond degree level to achieve a Masters and a PhD and take part in research at the frontiers of the field such as particle physics, astrophysics or cosmology.

Cameron said:

“I would like to thank the college for providing this course and the support for my studies and application to university.”

Access courses prepare adult learners, who do not have traditional academic qualifications such as A Levels, for study at degree level.

Aimed at those who have been out of education for a while and who want to retrain for a new career, the one-year intensive courses enable adult students to go onto study at university.

They lead to credits recognised by colleges, universities and employers and are a Level 3 qualification like A Levels and BTEC Extended Diplomas.

Angela Foulkes CBE, Chief Executive and Principal, The Sheffield College, said:

“We provide a supportive environment that inspires adults to gain qualifications and go further in their ambitions and careers.

“Congratulations to our access students. It is extremely rewarding to see them return to education and develop the confidence to learn and achieve.”

Ruby Sheldon, 19, has successfully completed an Access to Higher Education Diploma in Education and Early Years. Now Ruby is going to the University of Sheffield to study English literature.

Ruby said:

“I have loved every minute of the course. I wasn’t sure that I would ever get to university after not doing so well in my A Levels in 2025.

“The staff were supportive the whole way through. They gave me the skills to do amazingly on this course. After getting 42 distinctions and three merits, I couldn’t be prouder of myself and can’t wait for the future.”

Nick Harland, 34, achieved distinctions across the board on the Access to Higher Education Diploma in Health Science Professions. Now the freelance writer is going onto study physiotherapy at Sheffield Hallam University.

Nick said:

“I feel very happy. We had around 12 or 13 assignments and exams over the year, so achieving a distinction in all of them required a lot of consistency and hard work.

“At times it was a real challenge trying to balance my career with the demands of the course, but I was able to do so thanks to the support of my excellent tutors.”

Access courses are offered in business, computing, early years, health science, law and policing, humanities, medicine, nursing and midwifery, paramedic science, science and teaching.