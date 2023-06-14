Activate Learning signs the Armed Forces Covenant in show of support for military personnel

Activate Learning have formally signed the Armed Forces Covenant at a special event held at its City of Oxford College and University Centre today (14/6).

Activate Learning CEO, Gary Headland DL, was joined by Air Chief Marshal Sir Rich Knighton for the signing.

The Armed Forces Covenant represents a promise by those who sign it ensuring that those who serve or who have served in the armed forces, and their families, are treated fairly.

By signing the document, Activate Learning has pledged to ensure that it will provide equal opportunities for all armed service personnel and their families, both as an employer and an education and training provider, and help them transition into civilian life at the end of their service.

Activate Learning has also recently been recognised by the MoD Employer Recognition Scheme with a Silver Award, for the organisation’s ongoing support to the armed forces community and defence.

Gary Headland DL said: “We are extremely proud to sign the armed forces covenant, and to be recognised with the Silver Employer Recognition Scheme Award.

“We regularly employ former military personnel as their highly transferrable skills and knowledge and hard-working mindset is perfect for the education sector.

“Speaking from personal experience, a career in education is a great second career for those who have served, and we are delighted to show our support for the armed forces by signing the covenant.”

Also in attendance was Councillor Susanna Pressel, city councillor for Jericho and Osney and Chair of Oxfordshire County Council, as well as students and staff from the City of Oxford College and University Centre.

Sir Rich Knighton said: “It is an honour to stand alongside Activate Learning and witness the signing of the Armed Forces Covenant.

“This deeply significant pledge shows Activate Learning’s commitment to providing equal opportunities, but also recognises the unique challenges faced by veterans as they transition into civilian life.

“I would like to express my gratitude to Activate Learning for their support of the armed forces. This is a remarkable step towards building a stronger bridge between the military and civilian life.”

