Albert Education partnership offers green boost to film students

The University of Winchester has signed a new partnership which will boost its film students’ job prospects and make their courses more environmentally sustainable.

From September the University will be an Albert Education Partner.

Albert was set up in 2011 to make the film and TV industry more environmentally sustainable and is a BAFTA (British Academy of Film and Television Arts) enterprise.

The partnership will equip lecturers with learning materials, industry case studies, customised tools and support.

Paul Carter, Senior Lecturer in the University’s School of Media and Film, who has been instrumental in building the new partnership said:

“We hope our students go on to work in the industry and an increasing number of employers are looking for people who are Albert graduates or who have had Albert training.

“Also, as the University champions sustainability we thought it made sense to work it into our courses.”

Currently, all BBC, ITV, Channel 4, Sky, Netflix and UKTV productions in the UK are required to register their carbon footprint using the Albert carbon calculator.

If you watch to end of the credits for almost any recently-made film or tv programme you will likely see the Albert logo.

Rob Ferrin Programme Leader – Film Production at the University said:

“The Albert Education Partnership, demonstrates the Film Production course’s commitment to remaining up to date with industry practice. We are incredibly excited to have partnered with the leading industry figure in sustainable production.”

From September students studying film production at Winchester will be expected to consider the environmental impact of their films to audit their sustainability, taking into account costs such as transport, props and materials.

Film Production students will receive an industry-recognised ‘albert grad’ certification upon completion of their degree from 2024 onwards.

Published in