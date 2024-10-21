X Marks the Spot for even more Industry Standard Facilities Coming to College Campus

An ‘X marks the spot’ ceremony has taken place at Stoke on Trent College’s Burslem campus, to highlight the location for a brand-new teaching and learning facility which will enhance student learning experiences.

The new build development at Burslem will feature a new two and three storey building which will connect to the existing A Block building. This new hub will feature additional classrooms, science labs and prep room that will extend the already established A block and will be accessed from the existing main entrance. The second floor of the new building will also house a large board room and training space.

Key college stakeholders Stoke-on-Trent City Centre BID, Staffordshire Chambers of Commerce, Stoke-on-Trent City Council and Port Vale FC were all present, along with project partners Arcadis and Krol-Corlett Construction.

Lisa Capper MBE, CEO & Principal at Stoke on Trent College said:

“Stoke on Trent College is investing in future-proofing our campuses, giving our learners enhanced spaces to study in.

“We have seen significant growth in our student numbers year-on-year, and the new building at Burslem plus the Connect building at our Cauldon Campus, which is well underway will provide learners with industry standard facilities and inspiring teaching and learning spaces.

“The new build at Burslem is set to be completed in Summer 2025, ready for students who will be enrolling for the 2025/26 academic year.”

The Burslem capital programme is one of two projects that are being funded through £13 million from the Government’s funding for Further Education’s Capital Transformation Projects.

The other transformation project is the Connect building at the Cauldon campus, which had a ground-breaking ceremony in July, and is set to be completed in June 2025.

Both projects will help create an environment to reinforce the College’s mission to provide an inclusive professional and technical education to energise and support the growth of the city region in key sector areas such as Construction, Health and Social Care, Engineering and STEM and Creative and Digital.