Itec Skills and Employment Secures Gold and Silver Honours at Mental Health Awards Wales

Itec Skills and Employment, a leading provider of skills development and employment services in Wales, was recognised for its commitment to mental health on October 9, 2024, receiving the Silver Award for Workplace Wellbeing at the Mental Health & Wellbeing Awards Wales and the prestigious Quality Mark Gold Accreditation for Mental Health and Wellbeing.

Organised by The Ajuda Foundation, the awards honour individuals and companies that prioritise the wellbeing of others. The Ajuda Foundation is a not-for profit organisation that promotes positive mental health and wellbeing support, providing resources, workshops and training throughout Wales to support individuals and groups.

Itec Director Gareth Matthews said:

“Our recent recognition with the Silver Workplace Wellbeing Award and Quality Mark Gold Accreditation underscores Itec’s commitment to mental health awareness and support.”

As an employee owned company, Itec actively involves staff in shaping wellbeing policies through surveys and forums, ensuring initiatives align with employee needs.

These awards highlight Itec’s comprehensive wellbeing strategy, which includes support from line managers, an Employee Assistance Programme (EAP), menopause support, mental health training, access to a wellbeing app and many more. The Quality Mark Gold Accreditation recognises organisations that go beyond in promoting mental health and wellbeing.

Matthews said, “On World Mental Health Day, we reaffirm our dedication to fostering a healthy, inclusive workplace and congratulate the other finalists for their impactful contributions to mental health initiatives across Wales.”

