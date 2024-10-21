Latest News

From education to employment

Dr Katerina Kolyva, CEO of ETF discusses Bridging Policy and Pedagogy at the FE + Skills Collective

Education and Training Foundation (ETF) October 21, 2024
0 Comments
Katerina on stage

Dr Katerina Kolyva, CEO of the Education and Training Foundation, discusses Bridging Policy and Pedagogy at the FE + Skills Collective.

The FE + Skills Collective was a flipped conference, in partnership with FE News and the Education and Training Foundation. The morning was ‘scene setting’ and the afternoon, everyone broke into small groups to explore five key areas and provide Collective Intelligence for the collaborative report.

In this video, Katerina goes onto unpack how we can equip our Educators and Leaders for our new Skills System and shares what she would like to see in the future.
Check out the video below:
The FE + Skills Collective was brought to you in partnership with FE News and the Education and Training Foundation. Special thanks to Edge Foundation, who were the conference media sponsor.
Published in: Education News | FE News, Skills and Apprenticeships - News and Insights, Featured voices
Topics:
Education and Training Foundation (ETF)
Everything we do at the ETF is about supporting the further education (FE) and skills workforce on their professional journey, so that in partnership with the sector we can provide transformational learning opportunities to learners aged 14 and above.

Responses

