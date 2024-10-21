Dr Katerina Kolyva, CEO of ETF discusses Bridging Policy and Pedagogy at the FE + Skills Collective

Dr Katerina Kolyva, CEO of the Education and Training Foundation, discusses Bridging Policy and Pedagogy at the FE + Skills Collective.

The FE + Skills Collective was a flipped conference, in partnership with FE News and the Education and Training Foundation. The morning was ‘scene setting’ and the afternoon, everyone broke into small groups to explore five key areas and provide Collective Intelligence for the collaborative report.

In this video, Katerina goes onto unpack how we can equip our Educators and Leaders for our new Skills System and shares what she would like to see in the future.

