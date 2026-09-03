All Episodes of Al-Khwarizmi: Father of Algebra & the Algorithm Are Now Available for Free on YouTube

The AI-animated docudrama tells the story of a ninth-century scholar whose work had a monumental impact on modern mathematics and computer science.

DOHA, Qatar – September 2, 2026 – Starting today, Spencer Striker Digital Learning has made all 30 episodes of Al-Khwarizmi: Father of Algebra & the Algorithm available for free on YouTube, alongside a complete 45-minute cinematic edition. The AI-animated docudrama tells the story of a young scholar in ninth-century Baghdad whose work laid the foundation for algebra and the algorithm. Viewers can experience it two ways: as 30 serialized, 90-second episodes in the vertical format popularized by TikTok, or as a single widescreen HD film that plays the whole story from start to finish. Teachers can screen the film in a class period, and students can watch the series on their phones.

The series was created by Spencer Striker, PhD, a Professor of Digital Media Design at Northwestern University in Qatar and the founder of Spencer Striker Digital Learning.

“I’m sharing Al-Khwarizmi at no cost and in multiple formats,” Striker said, “so that when teachers, students, or history buffs are looking for a visual depiction of this formative period in the history of mathematics, our series will be readily available.”

The series shows how modern computer science and AI trace back to Al-Khwarizmi’s work more than 1,200 years ago. By combining Greek geometry with Indian arithmetic, he wrote the first book of algebra and laid out each method as step-by-step instructions anyone could follow. When his work reached Europe in Latin, his name was written as Algoritmi, and that became the word “algorithm.” The title of his book, Al-Jabr, became the word “algebra.”

Striker said he created and shared the landscape version of the series for use in classrooms, where professors and teachers can use it in lessons about math, social studies, or world history. He will also share his production notes with educators teaching classes about AI or animation.

“AI holds enormous promise, but without thinkers like Al-Khwarizmi, neither AI nor algebra would exist,” said Striker. “Revealing the historical roots of these tools reminds students that there is no substitute for human intelligence and creativity.”

Al-Khwarizmi: Father of Algebra & the Algorithm was sponsored by the Doha Film Institute Web Series Grant and selected for the Qumra 2026 Series Lab.