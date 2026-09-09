Alumna Alice inspiring next generation as college prepares for landmark anniversary

A FORMER Coleg Cambria student who was among the first through the doors of Deeside Sixth is now helping inspire the next generation to engage with politics, history and democracy through her work at Gladstone’s Library.

Alice Cleave, from Broughton, studied A Levels in Politics, History and Geography at the college after leaving St David’s High School in Saltney before progressing to Lancaster University, where she completed a degree in History and Politics followed by a Master’s in Politics.

Today she is Engagement and Learning Officer at Gladstone’s Library in Hawarden, delivering projects that encourage young people and community groups to explore contemporary issues through the library’s historic collections.

As Deeside Sixth celebrates its 10th anniversary this month, Alice looked back fondly on being part of the centre’s second ever cohort.

“I’d like to wish everyone at Deeside Sixth a very happy 10th anniversary,” she said.

“I was one of the first students to attend and have so many good memories. Going from high school into these incredible new facilities felt like a real step forward and it encouraged us to become much more independent, which set me up really well for university.

“The tutors were fantastic and incredibly supportive while I was there and even afterwards. They really ignited my passion for politics in particular, and that has influenced everything I’ve gone on to do.”

Alice said studying at Lancaster opened even more doors, despite beginning university just months before the Covid-19 pandemic began.

“Like so many people we had to navigate the challenges that came with Covid during my first year, but Lancaster was an amazing experience and I’m so glad I went there,” she said.

That love of politics and history eventually led her to Gladstone’s Library, the UK’s only residential library which holds the books of four-time Prime Minister William Gladstone.

Until last summer she led a National Lottery Heritage Fund-supported engagement project which worked with dozens of organisations, delivered 86 sessions and reached almost 1,200 young people over a 10-month period, exploring themes including democracy, human rights, women’s history and religious freedom.

Alice is now leading a new engagement programme running until August 2027, funded by the Stavros Niarchos Foundation, using the library’s collections to help people better understand today’s biggest issues by looking at the past.

Among the sessions has been a workshop delivered at Coleg Cambria’s Yale campus, where students discussed democracy, voting and the importance of civic participation.

“We use history throughout our work because the collections here allow us to look at today’s issues through a historic lens,” she said.

“It’s not about telling people what to think or persuading them one way or another. We simply present the facts so people can make their own informed decisions.

“A lot of what we do is about creating conversations rather than debates. It’s about encouraging people to listen to one another respectfully in a safe space and develop those skills they can take with them throughout their lives. I think we need that now more than ever.”

Outside work, Alice also leads Rainbow and Brownies units, has volunteered extensively through Girlguiding and works with organisations including WeMindTheGap, continuing her passion for supporting young people beyond the library.

Her interest in political education stretches back to her university research, when she held focus groups with young people – including students at Deeside Sixth – exploring whether they felt equipped to vote, whether they believed politicians listened to their generation and what it meant to become active citizens.

Those conversations formed the basis of her Master’s dissertation and continue to influence the work she delivers today.

“I am very fortunate, being part of the team here is incredible,” she added.

“It’s a Grade I listed building with such a rich and colourful history. Every day is different and I genuinely feel like it’s my dream job.”