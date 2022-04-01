Arden University invests in the West Midlands with new Birmingham study centre

Arden University – a leading UK-based provider of flexible, online and blended learning – has unveiled its new flagship study centre in the heart of Birmingham City Centre, in order to offer enhanced, flexible learning for its students.

Putting down the scissors, the new centre officially opened its doors with a classic Taekwondo-inspired rope-kicking, performed by Bradly Sinden,Olympic silver medallist who has been simultaneously studying at Arden University during the games.

He was joined at the rope-kick by Arden University’s Chief Innovation and Commercial Officer Vitaly Klopot, Dean of Business Dilshad Sheikh and Dean of STEM Georgina Harris.

The new centre at Lock 14 is the second space Arden University has opened in Birmingham, after the growth in demand for flexible, blended higher education learning. Situated on Summer Row, next to the city’s new multimillion-pound Paradise development, the new study centre will offer a modern study experience at the heart of the city, with top of the range teaching facilities and study spaces for the University’s students.

Speaking on the day, Vitaly Klopot commented:

“We’re incredibly excited to be expanding our footprint in Birmingham with the launch of our new flagship study centre on Summer Row.

“The city and the wider West Midlands region is home to an increasing range of successful businesses and organisations – from innovative technology start-ups to large-scale financial organisations.

“Our new study centre will allow us to help even more talented people in Birmingham acquire the skills they need to grab these opportunities with both hands and take those first strides towards success in whichever field they feel they were born to work in.”

Spread over 20,000 square feet, the new study centre will be Arden’s biggest space yet, offering a state-of-the-art setting for students to soak up the advantages of both in-person, and remote flexible learning.

The new flagship centre marks the University’s remarkable growth following the opening of additional space in Manchester last year and further enhances how a flexible approach to higher education learning is being welcomed by UK students.

Published in