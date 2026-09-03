Barking & Dagenham College students celebrate exceptional BTEC and T-Level Results Day achievements

Smiling students at Barking & Dagenham College celebrated outstanding achievements today as they received their BTEC and T-Level results, with many now heading to university to study subjects including biomedical science, radiography, marketing, business and creative arts.

As hundreds of young people across the borough received their results, Barking & Dagenham College is highlighting the achievements of students following vocational pathways – qualifications that continue to provide a vital route into higher education and future careers.

Students collecting their results included future healthcare professionals, business leaders and creative artists preparing for university, alongside Engineering T-Level student Harvey McLaughlin, who has already established himself as one of the UK’s top young engineers after winning gold at the prestigious WorldSkills UK Finals in Additive Manufacturing. Today he also achieved a Merit for this Engineering T-Level.

Joined by his dad to collect his results Harvey said:

“I’m really happy. T-Levels are hard work but that hard work has paid off. This will help me get on with an engineering apprenticeship.”

Other happy students included:

Gina Stancheva, 18, from Dagenham who achieved D*DD in her Art and Design Practice (Fashion) BTEC and is now headed to University of East London. Commenting on her results Gina said:

“I’m more than happy! I achieved this because of my tutors and because of the hard work I’ve put in. I’m so excited for the future.”

While her friend,Dylan Upegui, 19 also from Dagenham who also received his BTEC Design Practice (Fashion) results added:

“We were nervous before we opened our results but we’re so happy with them. We deserve these results. We put in a lot of effort and it’s paid off.”

Kseveras Gramauskas, 18, from Redbridge who came to Barking & Dagenham College straight from secondary school and has thrived while studying his Business BTEC for which today he was awarded and incredible D*D*D. Through his course, Kseveras has developed his interest in business and finance and hopes to continue his studies at university, with the University of Greenwich among his preferred choices to study finance or business management.

Of his results Kseveras says:

“I’ve done it! With these results I’m now going to university and I feel ready for that with these grades. I’ve achieved more than I thought, I’m really proud of myself.”

Principal and CEO of Barking & Dagenham College, Natalie Davison said:

“Today is about celebrating the achievements, determination and ambition of every one of our students. Whether they are progressing to university, an apprenticeship or employment, they should be incredibly proud of what they have achieved.

“Vocational qualifications combine academic knowledge with practical skills and real-world experience, opening doors to higher education and rewarding careers. These results show just how much talent is coming through these pathways, and we are delighted to see so many of our students taking exciting next steps.”

With practical learning, industry placements and employer-focused teaching at their heart, BTECs and T Levels continue to provide young people with the skills, confidence and experience needed to succeed in higher education and beyond.