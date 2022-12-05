Barnsley College expands its Business provision

Barnsley College is launching six new part-time Business courses, starting in January 2023.

An enrolment session will take place on Thursday 5 January 2023, 12noon to 7.00pm, at the Old Mill Lane campus and students enrolling on selected courses at this event will receive a 10% discount on course fees.

Budding accountants will be able to study Level 1 and Level 2 Computerised Accounting for Business, and Level 1 and 2 Computerised Payroll for Business. Over a period of 10 weeks, students will be introduced to computerised accounting software, bookkeeping and banking procedures as well as studying specific units such as making gross profit calculations and legislation.

The Level 1 Computerised Accounting for Business and Level 1 Computerised Payroll for Business costs £225; the Level 2 Computerised Accounting for Business and Level 2 Computerised Payroll for Business costs £362, however, the courses may be free for students aged 19 or over who meet eligibility criteria.

Potential students who are looking to develop their business administration skills will benefit from studying the Level 2 Principles of Business Administration Certificate. The 10-week course is studied online, ideal for anyone looking to increase their skills around any existing commitments. The course costs £362, however, it may be free for students aged 19 or over who meet eligibility criteria.

The college is also enrolling students on the Level 3 NEBOSH Occupational Health and Safety National General Certificate. Over a period of seven weeks, students will learn invaluable knowledge and skills relating to health and safety, identifying and controlling workplace hazards and legislation. This short course is relevant to every workplace, but it is ideally suited to managers, supervisors, or anybody with health and safety management responsibilities or those embarking on a career in health and safety.

Angela Kerley, Head of Business and Management at Barnsley College said:

“We’re excited to be extending our course provision and offering these new courses. These short courses will allow students to enhance their skills and boost their career prospects, whilst having the flexibility to study around their existing family, education and work commitments. Students who complete these courses will be in the perfect position to progress onto higher level study with us.

“I’m really looking forward to meeting potential new students at an enrolment session on Thursday 5 January 2023.

“I’m delighted to offer 10% discount to anyone who attends this session and enrols onto either the Level 1 or 2 Computerised Payroll for Business or Level 3 Occupational Health and Safety NEBOSH National General Certificate qualification.”

Barnsley College offers a range of full and part-time vocational courses, apprenticeships and T Levels in a range of subjects including Accountancy, Business and Leadership and Management qualifications. For more information visit www.barnsley.ac.uk/business

