The Sheffield College students honoured at annual ceremony

Students at The Sheffield College who have gone above and beyond in their studies or been an inspirational role model have been honoured at an annual ceremony.

Young people and adults studying a wide range of academic and technical qualifications have been championed at this year’s Student Celebration Awards.

The awards recognise students’ efforts and achievements across 18 categories and were presented during a ceremony held at Kelham Island Museum.

Around 200 guests including award finalists, parents and carers, college staff and governors attended the event on 11th June 2024.

Angela Foulkes CBE, Chief Executive and Principal, The Sheffield College, said:

“I am incredibly proud of all of our inspirational finalists who are a credit to themselves and the power of further education to transform lives through learning.

“Our students have earned this recognition for achieving something amazing, going above and beyond in their studies, showing determination and resilience or being a brilliant role model. Thanks also to our brilliant staff for their support and encouragement along the way.”

This guest speakers were student Will Day and Steve Frampton MBE, a further education expert and the Association of Colleges’ Sustainability Consultant.

This year’s award winners are:

Adult Achievement Award – Kevin Hall

Advanced Vehicle, Engineering and Digital Technologies Student of the Year – Jaymie-Jai Graham

Arts and Creative Industries Student of the Year – Hannah Grimshaw

Building Technologies Student of the Year – Abi Fawdry

Employer Skills Academy Recognition Award – Reece Ramzan

English, Maths and ESOL Student of the Year – Soma Qadry

Events, Hospitality and Food Technology Student of the Year – Olivia Doran

Fitness and Life Sciences Student of the Year – Sofia Cam

FREDIE+ Champion – Bradley Taylor

Health, Care and Health Technologies Student of the Year – Jev Jakuta

Inclusion Student of the Year – Chishimba Chikwa

Outstanding Achievement Award – Ella Willmott

Professional Studies Student of the Year – Tom Sanders

Service Industries Student of the Year – Lucy Myers

Sixth Form Student of the Year – Sophie Eusman

Sustainability Champion – Kieran Walker

T Level Student of the Year – Monty Campbell

UC Sheffield Student of the Year – Jess Nettleship

Student speaker Will Day, 18, has studied with the Sheffield Elite Basketball Academy, which is part of the Elite Sports Employer Skills Academy.

Will has also benefited from the college’s sport scholarship programme which enables elite athletes to focus on their studies and compete at the highest level.

Will, who plans to study a Degree in Philosophy and Psychology at the University of Durham, said:

“Studying at The Sheffield College has really broadened my horizons.

“I have enjoyed some priceless experiences in a very positive environment, created lifelong memories, including going on some amazing basketball trips to Europe and America, and grown in confidence. I have felt part of something bigger thanks to my tutors.”

Abi Fawdry, 18, who received the Building Technologies Student of the Year award and is completing a Building Services BTEC Level 3, has been praised for her hard work, perseverance and inspirational determination to succeed.

Abi, who is getting set to join the Royal Air Force, said:

“I feel a bit shaken and buzzed to win this award!

Chishimba Chikwa, 20, who won the Inclusion Student of the Year award, is completing a supported internship with the Northern General Hospital’s Linen Services Team at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust.

Chishimba, who has been praised for being a dedicated, hardworking role model student with exceptional attendance and manners, said:

“I feel so great about this award. I have really enjoyed my placement. My next steps are to secure a job.”

Jess Nettleship, 19, who is studying a Foundation Degree in Bakery and Patisserie Science, clinched the UC Sheffield Student of the Year award. UC Sheffield is home to the college’s university level qualifications.

Jess, who is progressing to Sheffield Hallam University and wants to open a business in future, said:

“It feels amazing to receive this award. All the hard work has been worth it.”

Design student Bradley Taylor, 18, secured the FREDIE+ Champion award in recognition of supporting other students to feel safe, welcome and included.

Bradley said:

“I feel really happy about this award. I think the college is very inclusive and I have really enjoyed my course. A highlight was the Turing Scheme trip to St Lucia, which was amazing.”

Meanwhile, Kieran Walker, 21, won the Sustainability Champion award for helping the college to become a hedgehog friendly campus and for volunteering in the local community.

Kieran said:

“I am absolutely over the moon. It’s been fantastic at the college and receiving this award is one of the best things to happen in my life. It has just blown me away.”

Talented kickboxer Ella Willmott, 18, who received the Outstanding Achievement award, is studying a Sport and Exercise Science Diploma at Level 3. Ella’s career ambition is to train as a physiotherapist or sports coach.

Ella, who has been supported by the college’s sport scholarship programme, said:

“I feel shocked and surprised to win this award. I have really enjoyed all aspects of my course, including going to Brazil on the Turing Scheme, and have learnt so much.”

Meanwhile, Monty Campbell, 16, won the T Level Student of the Year award. Monty, who is completing a T Level in Digital Support Services, said: “Studying a new qualification has been a very positive experience. I have really enjoyed the work placement.”

Photo credit: Joe Horner