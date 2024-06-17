Head of Careers Guidance Awarded BEM in King’s Birthday List 2024

@NSCGNewcastle: Mary Bradshaw, Head of Careers Guidance at NSCG Newcastle College has been awarded a British Empire Medal (BEM) in the King’s Birthday List 2024, for her services to education.

Mary began her teaching career at Seabridge Secondary Modern in 1975, and in 1986 she found her true vocation becoming Head of Careers Guidance at Newcastle College; a role she retains today. During her tenure, Mary has supported generations of learners with their progression from college, many of whom will have been the first in their family to go to university.

Mary’s breadth of knowledge on the university admission process and her unparalleled patience, empathy and devotion ensures that every young person gains the opportunity to progress not only to their destination of choice, but often destinations they didn’t believe themselves capable of. Countless young people have progressed from NSCG Newcastle College to university and then excelled in careers in business, medicine, law and hundreds of other pathways, who attribute their success to the faith Mary showed in them and the encouragement she offered them to pursue their dreams.

A much loved and highly respected member of the NSCG college community, Mary’s unique combination of endless patience, coupled with a forensic knowledge of seemingly every university’s course, truly makes the difference to youngsters who may otherwise flounder. The fact that she achieves all that she does in such a quiet, unassuming and humble manner is what really sets Mary apart.

On hearing the news, Mary said: “Receiving a letter informing me of the BEM award was both overwhelming and a delight. To be able to put a tacking stitch in to peoples life tapestry is a privilege and I didn’t expect that doing a job I love would result in such an honour.”

Commenting on the honour, Craig Hodgson, Principal & Chief Executive of NSCG said: “Mary epitomises the ethos of public service. She’s devoted her entire career to supporting generations of young people and goes about her work in a quiet, unassuming and humble way. I am truly delighted that her lifetime of exemplary service has been recognised in such a fitting way and on behalf of the entire NSCG community, I extend sincere congratulations to Mary.”Mary Bradshaw, Head of Careers Guidance at NSCG Newcastle College