Barton Peveril Welcomes Students from Ukraine

The new Barton Peveril Sixth Form College students from Ukraine.

Barton Peveril Sixth Form College has welcomed 12 students from Ukraine, this year. The Ukrainian students were welcomed into the College community after leaving their home country to escape the ongoing conflict.

The College worked closely with the students’ families and with local authorities to provide a seamless transition for these students after their education was severely disrupted when the conflict first began.

The students will study a broad range of A Level and Vocational Level 3 qualifications across their two years at the Hampshire-based institution, in their pursuit of their career aspirations post-college.

“My new life in Britain”

Student Oleksandra Merkushyna commented on her journey to Barton Peveril:

“After I left home with my family and started to build my new life in Britain, I was given a unique opportunity to receive a quality education. “I am proud to study at Barton Peveril, a place with friendly students, professional teachers and staff that are always ready to help and support Ukrainian students.”

Barton Peveril Vice Principal (Students and Progress), Jan Frost, also commented on the Ukrainian students’ journey to Barton Peveril:

“We have enrolled 12 recently arrived Ukrainian refugees onto A Level programmes at Barton Peveril. They have been warmly welcomed by staff and students, including a current Second Year who has established a College Ukrainian Society! “We are eager to support them in their time of need and have provided free college meals, a bus pass, financial support for purchasing books and loaned each of them a Chromebook for the duration of their studies. We hope that this will remove some obstacles and enable them to thrive in their studies and settle into life in the UK. Their presence further enriches the diversity of our own student body and reminds each of us how lucky we are to live in a country free from war.”

