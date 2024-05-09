Public Services Lecturer awarded with Coronation Medal

Rob Stevenson, a Public Services Lecturer at Burton and South Derbyshire College (BSDC) has been awarded a Coronation Medal for his services working as a volunteer for the ambulance service.

The Coronation Medal is a symbol of gratitude from the nation to those pivotal in facilitating the historic Coronation of Their Majesties, The King and Queen Consort. It also honours the dedication and service of frontline members and volunteers of the police, fire, emergency services, prison services and armed forces.

Rob has volunteered as a community first responder for the West Midlands Ambulance Service for fourteen years, and currently runs the team based in Abbots Bromley. His role is to attend category one and two calls that come through to 999 call takers. He is deployed from the Emergency Operations Centre and attends any life threating emergencies within the area if he is the closest first responder/medical help to the incident.

The tradition of Coronation Medals dates to the reign of King James I when the first Medal was awarded in 1603. The latest Coronation Medal is made of nickel silver and plated in nickel. It features a double portrait of Their Majesties on the front and a version of the Royal Cypher, a laurel wreath and the date of the Coronation on the reverse. Speaking about receiving the medal, Rob commented: “Being presented with a Coronation Medal is a huge honour. Helping people is a privilege; stepping in when people are having the darkest moments is an honour and knowing that your actions have saved that life is a feeling that cannot be measured. Making a difference in someone’s life fills me with joy and is the reason I want to be the best I can at what I do”.