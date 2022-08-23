Bath Spa strikes gold as first University in south west to achieve Social Enterprise Gold Mark award

Bath Spa University has been awarded the Social Enterprise Gold Mark in recognition of its outstanding work as a social enterprise, making it the first University in the south west to achieve this standard, and fifth in the whole of the UK.

The Social Enterprise Gold Mark is a prestigious accolade assessing social enterprise best practice through a rigorous external assessment process. The University achieved this in recognition of its commitment to putting people, communities and the environment at the heart of its work.

Bath Spa demonstrated Outstanding Practice across areas which are central to social enterprise excellence including governance, stakeholder engagement, business ethics, financial transparency and social impact.

The University received particular praise for its emphasis on providing employability opportunities for students, as well as linking students to the needs and opportunities within the local economy. Another highlight was how the university creates additional social and economic impact in the city of Bath with examples including running fully funded short courses for local residents and providing an incubator space for start-up businesses.

Professor Sue Rigby, Vice-Chancellor, said:

“We are really proud to achieve the Social Enterprise Gold Mark in recognition of the creative and professional approach to social value, justice and sustainability that we are becoming known for with regional, national and international partners. As a university wedded to practical outcomes and applying our research and teaching to ‘real world’ challenges, the Gold Mark is part of how we build a nurtured and thriving future with our students, business and cultural collaborators.”

Lucy Findlay, Managing Director of Social Enterprise Mark CIC, added:

“A big and well-earned congratulations to Bath Spa University. It is fitting that in the process of reaching this prestigious status we helped highlight the amazing work that the University carries out to make sure that their students combine gaining excellent employment opportunities whilst supporting the local community and economy. A characteristic of a great social enterprise and pioneering university truly rooted in its locality.”

Published in