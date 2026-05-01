Imperial Reimagines Education With New Lifelong Learning Initiative 

Imperial has launched Imperial Lifelong Learning, a university-wide initiative that translates the university’s world-leading research into real-world capability for individuals, organisations and society, extending the impact of the university’s work beyond traditional degree education.

The initiative responds to a global challenge: the growing gap between the pace of scientific and technological discovery and the capacity of people and organisations to apply it. Experts say the half-life of many skills is less than one-fifth of what it was a generation ago*, a significant contraction from the ten to fifteen years recorded forty years ago, driven by advances in artificial intelligence, quantum computing, health, climate and engineering. The limiting factor in this environment is no longer knowledge itself, but the capability to absorb, redeploy and act upon it.

Imperial Lifelong Learning is a central component of Imperial’s Science for Humanity strategy which sets out the university’s commitment to maximising its potential as a force for good in the world. It draws on the research expertise of Imperial’s Faculties and the interdisciplinary capacity of the new School of Convergence Science to create scalable pathways from frontier discovery to practical application.

Heather Haseley, Chief Lifelong Learning Officer and leader of Imperial Lifelong Learning, said:

“We live in a world of accelerating change. Our responsibility as a university cannot be confined to a single moment in someone’s life. Imperial Lifelong Learning is how we extend the reach of Imperial’s excellence beyond the degree and across a lifetime, ensuring that discovery is translated into real-world capability that benefits individuals, organisations and society.”

Imperial Lifelong Learning consolidates non-degree provision already delivered across the university, including continuing professional development, executive education, short courses, pre-sessional learning, summer programmes and online learning, within a single institutional entity. In 2025, this activity collectively reached nearly half a million learners globally.

Degrees remain central to Imperial’s educational mission. Imperial Lifelong Learning complements degree education by supporting learning before, alongside, between and after degrees, reflecting the evidence that capability must be continuously renewed across a working life.

Going forward, Imperial Lifelong Learning will expand its portfolio in areas where Imperial’s research strengths can have the greatest societal impact, deepen partnerships with industry and employers, and develop new formats and pathways to extend its reach over time.

* Tamayo, J., Doumi, L., Goel, S., Kovács-Ondrejkovic, O., & Sadun, R. (2024). Reskilling in the Age of AI. Harvard Business Review, 102, 112–119.