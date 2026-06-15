Inspirational ‘heroes’ recognised at The Sheffield College awards ceremony

The inspirational achievements of scores of students from across The Sheffield College have been celebrated at an annual awards ceremony.

The Student Celebration Awards recognise the successes of academic, technical and vocational students studying at a range of levels.

Angela Foulkes CBE, Chief Executive and Principal, The Sheffield College, said:

“I’m really proud of our awards heroes. Congratulations to all our incredible winners and nominees.

“Many of these students have gone above and beyond to develop their knowledge and skills and contributed positively to our college community and employers.

“To be put forward from the thousands of students who study with us every year is an amazing achievement.”

Around 220 guests, including staff, governors and students’ families, attended the ceremony at Sheffield City Hall on 9th June 2026.

This year’s winners include Kat Pheko, 17, who is studying for a T Level in Design Surveying and Planning.

Kat, who won the Building Technologies Student of the Year Award, said:

“I feel very proud of myself. To win this award feels incredible.

“Studying at the college has really built my confidence and uplifted me. You learn to face your fears and trust that you can do it.”

Kat has secured a T Level work placement and is working towards securing a career in the construction industry.

T Levels have been developed with employers and businesses to meet the needs of industry so that they prepare students for work, further training, or study.

These two-year technical qualifications offer students a mix of classroom learning and ‘on-the-job’ experience during an industry placement of approximately 45 days. “I have really enjoyed the practical work and presentations, and developing teamwork skills,” added Kat.

Another award winner, Tenecia Ebanks, 44, decided to return to studying later in life in pursuit of a career change.

Originally from the Cayman Islands, Tenecia has completed a Foundation Degree in Assistant Practitioner Health and Social Care, a higher technical qualification at UC Sheffield.

UC Sheffield is the home of university level qualifications at the college. The course offer includes higher technical qualifications, honours and foundation degrees, higher national certificates and diplomas, higher apprenticeships and new bite size modular courses known as HN Flex.

Tenecia, who won the UC Sheffield Student of the Year Award and previously worked in administration roles at law firms, aims to be an occupational therapist.

“It’s exciting to win this award. It’s never too late to start a new career,” said Tenecia, who has been praised for her resilience.

Having moved to a new country and balanced studying with parenting responsibilities, Tenecia plans to go onto Sheffield Hallam University to study a Degree in Occupational Therapy.

Meanwhile, Lukasz Rzepka, 18, who is completing a T Level in Electrical Engineering, said:

“Winning an award is really unexpected. It feels pretty surreal.”

Lukasz won the Advanced Vehicle, Engineering and Digital Technologies Student of the Year Award. As part of the T Level, Lukasz completed a work placement at Kinetics Solutions Group.

“It’s been a really enjoyable opportunity and a blast. The placements enable industry to seek you out and you can develop skills and understand the career paths open to you,” added Lukasz, who hopes to secure an apprenticeship in future.

Studying at the college has been life changing for Libby Gratton, 20, who won the Events, Hospitality and Food Technology Student of the Year Award.

Libby found the first few weeks at college tough but credits her tutors with helping her develop the confidence to stay the course and succeed, and has worked her way up different level vocational qualifications.

Currently completing a Hospitality Supervision and Leadership Level 3, Libby has been inspired by her experiences at the college and her long-term ambition is to open her own restaurant.

Libby said:

“It’s amazing to win this award. When I first came to the college, I didn’t talk to anyone. But I have found confidence thanks to my tutors who told me I could do it.”

Arsheel Alif, 18, won the T Level Student of the Year Award. Arsheel, who is completing a T Level in Mechanical Engineering and plans to go into employment or onto university, said:

“To get to this stage and win an award feels great.

“I’ve really enjoyed the course and my placement at Mediplan developing my skills where I worked with a lot of bright colleagues creating products for the NHS. My tutors and classmates have also been great.”

Meanwhile, Zahra Heidarmehrabipour, 21, is celebrating winning this year’s Adult Achievement Award.

Zahra has completed the college’s Access to Higher Education Diploma in Medicine, which is a new course being run for the first time at the college this year.

Access courses are one-year intensive courses for students who want to apply to university and who haven’t previously completed A Levels.

“I feel so proud of myself,” said Zahra, who is on track to study a Degree in Veterinary Science at Bristol University in September.

Shaden Abdullah, 20, won the FREDIE+ Champion Award, which recognises students’ contribution to the values of fairness, respect, equality, diversity, inclusion and engagement.

Shaden, who is studying a T Level in Business Support, has been involved in a range of extra-curricular projects including setting up a Muslim Girls Society at the college and an Eid celebration event.

Shaden has also worked on external projects involving young people with the Association of Colleges and Sheffield City Council.

“I feel so grateful for all of the opportunities that I have had at the college, which have developed my skills and confidence. I am very happy about winning this award,” said Shaden.

The full round-up of this year’s awards winners is:

Adult Achievement Award sponsored by Mindful Education – Zahra Heidarmehrabipoor

Advanced Vehicle, Engineering and Digital Technologies Student of the Year – Lukasz Rzepka

Arts and Creative Industries Student of the Year – Madeleine Mellor

Bloom: Preparation for Adulthood Student of the Year – Jayden Hayes

Building Technologies Student of the Year – Kat Pheko

Employer Skills Academy Recognition Award – Sophia Evans-Bonnington

English, Maths and ESOL Student of the Year – Hafzah Rashid

Events, Hospitality and Food Technology Student of the Year – Libby Gratton

Fitness and Life Sciences Student of the Year – Isabelle Dalmedo

FREDIE+ Champion – Shaden Abdullah

Health, Care and Health Technologies Student of the Year – Gabriel Cristallo

Outstanding Achievement Award – Apollonia Hinchliffe

Pre-technical Skills Student of the Year – Henry Ross

Professional Studies Student of the Year – Mahdi Uddin

Service Industries Student of the Year – Kiera Firth

Sustainability Champion – Adam Ahmed

T Level Student of the Year sponsored by Counter Context – Arsheel Alif

The Sheffield Sixth Form Student of the Year – Blessing Mukolu

UC Sheffield Student of the Year – Tenecia Ebanks

The guest speakers were Lennon Parks, who is studying a Foundation Degree in Music Performance and Production, and motivational speaker Gail Muller.