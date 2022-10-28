Become a Young Persons’ Ambassador with Futures

We’re on the lookout for our next ambassadors – the people who will help to represent the voices of our young customers.

We know how important it is to receive feedback, especially when it comes to working with young people. We also know that young people don’t always feel comfortable sharing their honest thoughts and opinions with adults – which is why our ambassadors are such an important part of our team.

As an ambassador, you’ll be the voice for our young customers. Through speaking to them, joining focus groups, helping to develop resources, creating social media content and more, you’ll be able to provide honest insights and opinions on our service, what we’ve done well and, most importantly, what we can do to be better.

What we need from you:

Aged 16-19

Able to commit between 2-4 hours per month

Willing to get stuck in

What you’ll get in return:

The opportunity to develop new skills in self-confidence, communication and social media

Pride at having benefitted young people and your local community

Support from a professional mentor, who will help you plan your goals for the future

The chance to meet new people and have some fun

Something fantastic to put on your CV!

Still want to know more? Hear what our Contract Manager Adam Watts has to say:

“There are a lot of assumptions about what young people want, what works for them and what doesn’t, but by being an ambassador you’ll be there ensure the views and needs of young people are served. Being an ambassador makes a positive difference for your community and for your peers, but it also makes a difference for you.

It can help you to build your confidence and your communication, and discover something new about yourself. You’ll learn key employability skills and have some real experience to put on your CV, which can give you a real edge when you’re applying for jobs or courses.

Being an ambassador means being the voice for young people, it means the services and support we provide are informed and influenced by young minds, and it means that the work with do feels more meaningful.”

