BETT LAUNCHES CONNECT @ BETT, A NEW LARGE-SCALE MEETINGS PROGRAMME DESIGNED TO TRANSFORM HOW BUSINESS GETS DONE IN THE GLOBAL EDUCATION SECTOR

27 July 2022, London, England: Bett, the biggest global community for education technology, today announces the launch of Connect @ Bett, an entirely new large scale meetings programme to go live during its flagship event, Bett UK on 29-31 March 2023 at ExCeL London. The three-day event will bring together more than 30,000 visitors and 600 EdTech providers from over 120 countries under one roof.

Connect @ Bett will enable the Bett community to connect and collaborate via individual and group meetings. More than 2,000 participants from Education Institutions and Governments, 300 EdTech Companies and other Solution Providers are expected to participate in over 5,000 meetings at Bett UK 2023.

To ensure they are valuable, all Connect @ Bett meetings are double opt-in (both participants want to meet each other) and are scheduled based on each individual’s availability. The meetings will be held in a central location in the Bett Exhibition Hall.

EdTech Companies and other Solution Providers will be joining Connect @ Bett to:

Meet prospects from Education Institutions and Governments and generate qualified leads with 15-minute double opt-in introductory meetings – these meetings can be continued onsite or post-event by requesting follow-up meetings in our app Re-engage with existing contacts and end users to identify new opportunities to work together Launch new products, make announcements and share news with 2,000+ qualified buyers

Individuals from Education Institutions and Governments will be joining Connect @ Bett to:

Use their time at Bett in the most efficient way possible–meet the EdTech Companies and other Solution Providers they want to meet quickly and easily Discover new and emerging products, services and solutions that can help address their organisation’s challenges and opportunities Build their network via one-to-one meetings Participate in 45-minute small peer group discussions called Tabletalks on key education topics Join the leading conversation about the current state and future of learning with a complimentary ticket to Learnit @ Bett Uncover the newest and hottest startups shaping the future of EdTech View the latest product launches, announcements and news from the EdTech industry

“We launched Connect @ Bett to help our community of Solution Providers, Education Institutions and Governments meet new people, discover new organisations and create incredible opportunities and meaningful connections at our events,” said Rachel Brodie, Managing Director of Bett. “This new meetings programme will result in positive changes for them, their organisations and their learners.”

Individuals from Education Institutions and Governments can participate in Connect @ Bett at no cost.

Solution Providers from across the global education industry are joining Connect @ Bett by purchasing meetings packages, including startups and established providers of: (1) Teaching & Learning Technologies, (2) Equipment & Hardware, (3) Management Solutions, and (4) Non-Tech.

Solution Providers that want to purchase meetings packages to join Connect @ Bett should email [email protected]

For more information about Connect @ Bett, visit www.bettshow.com

