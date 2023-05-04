Big Afternoon Tea to celebrate local charities and volunteers

Burton and South Derbyshire College served up a Big Afternoon Tea on Wednesday 3rd May as part of an event to mark The Coronation of His Majesty King Charles III and Her Majesty Queen Camilla.

The event was attended by Professor Elizabeth Barnes CBE DL, His Majesty’s Deputy Lord-Lieutenant of Staffordshire, and was an opportunity to celebrate local charities, organisations and volunteers, and the valuable work they do in the local community. Attendees included representatives from local charities and organisations such as Derek’s Tree, Love Inspire, Burton Albion Community Trust, SARAC, Street Whyze and Burton Hope.

Held in the College’s Mulberry Restaurant, special guests were treated to an afternoon tea served by Catering and Hospitality learners, including sandwiches, savoury bites such as ‘Kings Coronation Quiche’ and freshly made cakes such as ‘The Mulberry Bakewell Tart’ and scones with jam and clotted cream. Performing Arts students from the College also gave an uplifting and entertaining performance of songs and dance routines based on the theme of wellbeing, happiness and friendship.

During the event, Professor Elizabeth Barnes CBE DL, His Majesty’s Deputy Lord-Lieutenant of Staffordshire delivered a speech on behalf of King Charles III which stated:

“Both my wife and I are enormously grateful to all the communities, families, neighbours and friends coming together across the United Kingdom of the Commonwealth to mark our Coronation. We greatly appreciate everyone’s efforts to organise such celebrations, and very much hope that they will be enjoyable and happy occasions. As we look towards the future, we feel deeply touched and sustained by the heartfelt good wishes and support of so many kind people around the country.”

Burton and South Derbyshire College is one of fourteen colleges from around the West Midlands and wider Midlands area who served up a Big Lunch or Afternoon Tea for special guests from their community. College students have been inviting people who might struggle joining in a later weekend celebration, including the elderly, homeless, carers, volunteers and some younger children.

Over 1000 people have been served celebration menus created by a variety of students, including those on catering, hospitality, graphics and tourism courses. The colleges have all gone the extra mile with a range of activities, decorations and entertainment.

Dawn Ward CBE DL, who is leading the initiative from the West Midlands Lieutenancy and is Chief Executive of Burton and South Derbyshire College said:

“Colleges are central pillars of their local communities who collectively serve hundreds and thousands of learners annually, whilst also having excellent relationships with many public, private and third sector organisations. This Big Lunch has seen our West Midlands Colleges commemorate the Coronation and its significance by celebrating with those individuals and institutions they work so effectively with.”

Sir John Crabtree OBE, Lord-Lieutenant for the West Midlands added:

“The colleges are a great example of the outstanding community spirit we are seeing across the region and how young people are making such a positive difference to others. It is heart-warming to know that so many are doing wonderful events and including those that might not be in a position to take part in other Coronation activities. Well done colleges!”

