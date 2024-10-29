Latest News

New Education Committee members appointed

FE News Editor October 29, 2024
The House of Commons has formally appointed the membership of the Education Committee.  

Each party has its own internal processes for naming its nominations to fill its seats on committees. Individual nominees put forward by political parties were agreed in the House of Commons following a Committee of Selection meeting. Some committees still carry one or two vacancies which are expected to be filled shortly.

Party seat allocations across and within committees is proportionate to the number of MPs elected to the House of Commons at the general election, with the precise number negotiated between the party whips through the Committee of Selection. 

Helen Hayes MP was elected as Chair of the Committee by all members of the House of Commons in September.  

Details of meetings and the Committee’s forward programme will be announced in due course. 

The following Members of Parliament have been appointed:  

NameParty
Helen Hayes MP [Chair]  Labour
 Jess Asato MP Labour
 Sureena Brackenridge MP Labour
 Dr Caroline Johnson MP Conservative
 Amanda Martin MP Labour
 Darren Paffey MP Labour
 Manuela Perteghella MP Liberal Democrats
 Mark Sewards MPLabour 
 Patrick Spencer MPConservative 
 Marie Tidball MP Labour
 Caroline Voaden Liberal Democrats

Published in: Education News | FE News, Skills and Apprenticeships - News and Insights, Featured voices
FE News Editor

