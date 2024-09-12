Education Select Committee Chair announced

Helen Hayes elected as Education Committee Chair

Following nominations and elections, Helen Hayes MP has been elected Chair of the Education Committee for the 2024 Parliament.

The secret ballot of MPs took place on Wednesday 11 September. Votes cast were counted under the Alternative Vote system.

The full list of elected committee chairs for the new Parliament was announced in the House of Commons by the Speaker, Lindsay Hoyle MP. All successful candidates are listed here.

Newly elected Chair of the Education Committee, Helen Hayes MP, said:

“I am honoured to have been elected as Chair of the Education Select Committee by members from across the House of Commons.

“Working cross-party, this Committee will continue to champion the interests of children, young people and parents in every corner of England and from every background, as well as adults who seek to retrain and learn new skills.

“Over the course of this Parliament, we will scrutinise the policies of this Government and bodies such as Ofsted and Ofqual, and always be led by the evidence we receive.”

The elected Member takes up their position as chair of the committee when the remaining members of the committee have been appointed by the House.