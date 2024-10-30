Hugh makes his debut as Chancellor at starry Winchester graduation ceremonies

New Chancellor of the University of Winchester Hugh Dennis with TV presenter JJ Chalmers, who received an Honorary Doctorate at last week’s graduation ceremonies

Comedian and actor Hugh Dennis made his debut in a new role as Chancellor of the University of Winchester this week.

Hugh, who was installed in the honorary post in June, presided over his first graduation ceremony at Winchester Cathedral on Thursday.

Resplendent in purple hat and gown he joked to his audience of graduands: “I feel as self- conscious as you do in your robes.”

The start of Outnumbered and Mock the Week said his job as a chancellor was “a completely joyful one” to be carried out in the “ridiculously beautiful” surroundings of the cathedral.

He joked that the University would have given the graduands a love of learning and an ability to climb steep hills.

Hugh said that many of them would have had moments when they thought completing their degree would be impossible but “…in spite of that you are here. Step by step, challenge by challenge, you’ve done it and we couldn’t be prouder of you all.”

He concluded: “You can be agents of change. Each of you has a voice and the potential to use that voice for good. I hope you find the courage to do that in the way your fellow Winchester students have done for almost 200 years.”

Hugh was not the only famous face from TV to appear at graduation.

Honorary Doctorates were awarded to One Show presenter Roman Kemp and BBC sports presenter JJ Chalmers.

Popular TV and radio personality Roman has become an advocate for mental health issues since the suicide of a close friend and has made highly-acclaimed TV documentaries on the subject.

He told his audience that happiness was not about chasing success and that it was different for everyone. “Buying your dream house or car might be your idea of happiness but it could be maintaining the friendships you have made here or being a good sister or brother.

“Once you understand what your idea of happiness is, your happiness will improve tenfold.”

JJ, who trained as a teacher and served as a Royal Marine suffered serious injuries on active duty in Afghanistan. Since then, he has become a medal-winning Invictus Games athlete and carved out a successful career in broadcasting, presenting coverage of both the Paris Olympics and Paralympics for the BBC, as well as tripping his way to the quarter finals of Strictly Come Dancing.

Speaking of the ‘journey’ that the graduates were about to embark upon, JJ said: “The destination will change, and will probably get lost, but keep soldiering on. Do what you like and like what you do. And do it with a smile on your face.”

Another famous name honoured during graduation week, was record producer Giles Martin (son of George who produced all The Beatles’ records) who was given an Honorary Doctorate of Music.

“This is a massive honour and it’s my first music qualification,” said Giles. “I didn’t even take music GCE. You are all far more qualified than me!”

A highly successful, award-winning producer in his own right, Giles explained that he’d come to his career against his father’s wishes, becoming George’s ‘ears’ when his hearing began to deteriorate.

He urged graduates to: “Follow your passion and don’t be afraid to fail – that’s part of the journey.”

