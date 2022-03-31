Blackburn University Centre Student becomes second to secure contract with international gaming company

A Blackburn University Centre student has become the second student to secure an exclusive contract to make video games with Unit 2 Games.

Karolina Rokita, 35, from Blackburn, has secured a six-month contract to develop games for the company, which is owned by tech giant Meta – Facebook’s parent company.

The third-year BA (Hons) Illustration and Animation student will be developing games for Unit 2’s platform Crayta, which allows users to create their own multiplayer games across a variety of genres, which other online players can access.

Mum-of-three Karolina was inspired by Scott Slater, a fellow student, who was signed by the company after playing the game for more than a year and making multiple successful games.

Scott encouraged Karolina to enter Crayta Spark, a monthly competition run by Crayta, where she won a $2,500 prize and she was then able to apply for Crayta’s Ignition programme, in which participants are given a six-month contract to develop games.

Karolina said: “I heard about Crayta through Scott after he started taking part in competitions. It took some persuasion but then decided that I’d give it a go. Scott has been really helpful, providing advice on how I could improve my games.

“I wasn’t successful in the first competition I entered, but I adapted it and won a Crayta Spark competition. After winning the prize I was able to apply for the Ignition programme. I was delighted when I was accepted, it’s meant that I’ve been able to earn money while studying.

“Both the games I’ve created have also been part of my university course as part of our industry context project too, so it’s been great that I’ve been able to do both at once.

“I came back to education for my children to show them that you are never too old to learn. My children are aged 12, 10 and eight months and I actually returned to study when my youngest was just two months old.

“It was a bit of a struggle, but I’ve got family to support me, and my tutors have been really understanding about the pressures of working, studying, and having a family to look after.”

Andrew Plaskett, Animation and Game Arts lecturer at Blackburn University Centre, said: “Karolina has always shown a real aptitude for game arts that has developed throughout her studies. It’s great to see how much her skills have grown and that her talent has been recognised.”

Dr Fazal Dad, Principal and Chief Executive of Blackburn College, said: “To have two of our students offered lucrative contracts with Unit 2 Games is a terrific achievement.

“Karolina and Scott have both shown a natural ability for game graphic design and I’m delighted that all their hard work and dedication has paid off.”

