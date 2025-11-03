BMet joins forces with We Job Box – to launch groundbreaking immersive Work Experience Accelerator programme

A bold new chapter in work experience has launched in collaboration with Birmingham Tech Week – as We Job Box – in partnership with BMet, BBC WiSTEM, TechWM and JCC Sixth Form.

The special week-long immersive accelerator, which began this week on Monday 27 October, is a national virtual innovation lab for youth employment and is designed to transform how young people access career opportunities.

The accelerator connects over 400 students with a national network of leading employers — including Deloitte, NHS, Bosch, Rolls-Royce SMR, the BBC and more. Through it, students will experience 20 real-world challenges in sectors such as AI, Cybersecurity, Health, Green Innovation, Infrastructure and Creative Industries.

The programme also provides participants with up to 30 CPD-accredited hours, developed in alignment with Department for Education guidance on meaningful work experience.

Fortune, Digital Illustration, Animation and Concept Art student at BMet said:

“I am finding the experience extremely rewarding, as I am gaining a lot of information and skills that will help me decide on my future career. Even better, everything is presented in such a fun and interactive way!

“I particularly enjoyed having the opportunity to speak with employees at a range of leading organisations in unique virtual ways. I also liked taking part in quizzes to widen my knowledge.”

Rayan, T level Design, Surveying and Planning student at BMet said:

“I am thoroughly enjoying being part of this event, as it is very engaging, interactive and interesting. It has been great to connect with employees including apprentices from established companies, through virtual rooms using modern platforms like Discord.

“The focus of the day is looking at careers linked to Green Innovation, which I think is very relevant to what is currently happening in the world. I particularly liked being in a room that has widened my knowledge of being a drone pilot.”

This flagship programme kicked off soon after Birmingham Tech Week when Tech WM announced a joint partnership on their high-profile Digital Skills Day. The Immersive Accelerator offers students the kind of high-quality employer access and skills development that traditional placements simply can’t scale.

Violet Williams, Work Experience Manager at BMet said:

“We are thrilled to be in partnership with We Job Box which is such a forward-thinking organisation, with an initiative that is set to make a huge impact on our students seeking real life, employer-focused work experience opportunities, that will positively benefit their career goals.

“It is all very rewarding for both our students and for BMet as a whole being involved from the outset and we are looking forward to seeing how our learners will be upskilled in unique ways through the Immersive Accelerator launch.”

Why this matters

The Department for Education’s new ambition calls for all learners to complete around 50 hours of meaningful work experience. But employers and schools face real barriers: safeguarding costs, hosting constraints and limited access for under-18s.

We Job Box solves this.

Through its virtual-first, challenge-led model, students engage in industry-designed experiences that are safe, inclusive and aligned to real employer demand – whether or not they have connections.

The accelerator spans five themed days – from AI and Cybersecurity to Health, Sustainability and the Creative Industries – and includes:

20 immersive work experience challenges

50 CPD-standard hours with digital certification

AI upskilling and employer mentoring at daily lunchtime labs

Participation from leaders including BBC, Deloitte, NHS, Rolls-Royce SMR, Bosch, and the Royal College of Nursing, National Trust, Irwin Mitchell, HSBC and more

A Step change for future talent

We Job Box is reimagining work experience to remove the traditional barriers faced by schools, employers and students – from safeguarding restrictions and hosting costs to a lack of equitable access for under-18s.

The Immersive Accelerator provides a scalable, virtual-first solution that enables young people to explore high-growth industries through challenge-led learning, digital artefacts, and real employer feedback.

Evidence-based and Independently Evaluated

The programme design is based on the We Job Box Discovery Survey, capturing the voices of over 1,500 students. Their input shaped every aspect, from sector themes to session formats and delivery style.

Impact will be independently evaluated by Aston University, measuring outcomes around career confidence, skills gained, and long-term learner progression. The results will guide the 2026–27 national expansion across Manchester, London, Liverpool, and Bristol.

Lalita Taylor, Founder and CEO of We Job Box, said:

“We are delighted to be partnering with two of Birmingham’s largest college and sixth form and providing real value. Giving opportunity to those who struggle is why We Job Box exists — and to launch this during Birmingham Tech Week, alongside TechWM, shows the confidence the city has in our mission.”