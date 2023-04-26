Borders College awarded UK’s Best Workplaces™ recognition!

@BordersCollege has been recognised as one of the UK’s Best Workplaces™ (2023) by Great Place to Work®, the global authority on workplace culture.

Working with teams to understand issues and make suggested improvements, and also adopting a flexible approach to working, are just some of the reasons why employees love working for Borders College.

Borders College Principal Pete Smith commented:

“This award recognises the contribution of all staff at Borders College in creating a culture that is open and where everyone is valued. It is the staff engagement and sense of pride in what we do and achieve here that makes Borders College a ‘Great Place to Work’.”

To determine the 2023 UK’s Best Workplaces™ list, Great Place to Work® performed rigorous evaluations of hundreds of employee survey responses alongside Culture Audit™ submissions from leaders at each company. They then used these data insights to benchmark the effectiveness of companies’ employee value propositions against the culture of their employees experience.

Those businesses who achieve the highest scores after evaluation receive Best Workplaces™ status.

Borders College Director of People Services Debbie Kerr commented:

“We are extremely proud that the positive culture that we have at Borders College comes through in these survey results which are derived from feedback directly from our staff. I truly believe that Borders College is a ‘Great Place to Work’.“

Great Place to Work is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees around the world and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. In 2022, they launched the first-ever annual UK’s Best Workplaces™ for Wellbeing list of organisations who stood out as delivering exceptional wellbeing support for their employees across all levels and departments. For more information, visit www.greatplacetowork.co.uk

